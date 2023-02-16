Tiffany & Co. has launched a set of sunglasses and optical eyewear designs. The new collection draws inspiration from Tiffany’s legendary diamonds and colored gemstones, with eyewear designs that feature lenses with “faceted” edges and shapes that evoke cushion, trilliant and round brilliant diamond shapes. The color palette is vibrant and sophisticated and includes the precious hues and delicate nuances of gemstones. The iconic Tiffany Blue temple tips enrich the styles, adding a nod to Tiffany’s heritage to the forward-looking design.
The TF3089 style features faceted lenses in a cushion-cut shape, an expression of Tiffany’s gemological heritage. With bold yet flattering forms, this unique style is available in modern colorways like pale gold with dark-brown lenses, pale gold with light-brown lenses, silver with light- green lenses and gold with dark-gray lenses.
The TF3090 is a celebration of the House’s heritage, these exclusive sunglasses feature faceted lenses in shapes that recall trilliant-cut gemstones. The color palette is vibrant and contemporary.
The TF3091 is elegant and precious. These youthful sunglasses are characterized by a delightful round shape and faceted lenses, recalling the exclusive design of diamonds. The fresh color palette comes in lively and on- trend tones: pale gold with dark-brown or dark-violet lenses, silver with light-azure lenses and gold with dark-gray lenses.
The TF3091 exclusive eyewear design with dark-gray lenses is inspired by Tiffany & Co. gemstones—available only at Al Jaber Optical stores in the UAE.