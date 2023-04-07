Steve Madden, a leading fashion footwear brand of the Apparel Group, has launched an exclusive Ramadan Collection called Heritage Reflection and has tied up with Saudi-Lebanese influencer Fozaza to be the face of their Ramadan Campaign. The collection features high-quality, contemporary designs that reflect the fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary fashion, perfect for the month.
As a brand ambassador for the collection, Fozaza brings her unique creative vision and personal style, honed from her impressive career as a fashion influencer, blogger, and TV personality. This collaboration between Steve Madden and Fozaza celebrates the Middle Eastern culture and offers customers a stunning range for the Ramadan season.
"We are thrilled to unveil our captivating Ramadan collection, Heritage Reflections, in collaboration with the remarkable Fozaza. At Apparel Group, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of fashion, and this exclusive partnership reinforces our commitment to offer our GCC customers a seamless fusion of tradition and modern trends," said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group.
“Happy to be the face of Steve Madden's Ramadan/Eid collection full of sparkles and dreams. It’s a fashion forward, chic brand that caters to all which is what I love the most. Also, working with a passionate group like Apparel Group has been a dream and the cherry on top. Can’t wait for more fashionable adventures together,” said Alanoud Badr, also known as Fozaza.
Heritage Reflections showcases the glitz and glamour synonymous with the season. The collection is designed to dazzle at family feasts, featuring bold styles, elegant embellishments, and luxurious materials. Clear vinyl with glittering rhinestones, satin adorned with delicate pearls, and gold mirror foil with dramatic accents perfectly complement traditional modest Ramadan attire, ensuring a seamless and stylish transition from daytime to Eid celebrations.