InstaRunway.com, GCC’S newest e-commerce platform, hosted a vibrant and fun Galentine's event in Dubai for its exclusive VIP women customers to celebrate women with the theme ‘Fifty Shades of Love’ amidst the backdrop of the Dubai skyline.
The event also offered a sneak peek to the latest collections of their portfolio of internationally renowned brands like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Furla, Olivia Burton London and Philippe Model Paris.
Major highlight of the event was an exquisite and highly instagramable Valentine’s themed table setting display of coveted heels, sneakers, handbags, and watches from luxury brands, in varying hues of reds and pinks with dashes of sparkle and glam.
The event was held at Nazcaa, a contemporary Peruvian Japanese restaurant that’s the newest addition to Dubai skyline dining experience at Address Fountain Views in Downtown Dubai.