PU jacket Dh119, Hooded long sleeve sweatshirt Dh89, Woven jogger Dh89, John Louis men's casual shoes Dh99 Image Credit: Supplied

STAY WARM

With the mercury beginning to head south, it is time to embrace the new season with this wide range of winter styles including brilliantly coloured woolies and jackets in a plethora of styles. Check out the stylish scarves too. The good news is that there is something for every member of the family!

Girls' padded jacket Dh99, Girls' winter gloves Dh10, Girls' ear muffs Dh6 Image Credit: Supplied
Cortigiani ladies winter long sleeve long dress Dh89, Eten ladies shela Dh16, Handbag Dh139 Image Credit: Supplied
From left: Girl's padded jacket Dh99; Girl's winter gloves Dh10. Boy's jacket Dh99, Boy's gloves Dh4. Centre: Boy's casual shirt Dh59, Boy's sweater Dh49, Boy's jeans Dh64, Boy's ear muffs Dh7. Girl's yellow sweatshirt Dh49, Girl's pant Dh29, Girl's ear muffs Dh10. Girl's padded jacket Dh99, Girl's jeans Dh62 Image Credit: Supplied
Handbag Dh139 Image Credit: Supplied

OFF ON A VACAY?

Don’t forget to pack these jackets to ensure your style quotient is right when outdoors.

Model on left wears: Long jacket Dh189, Round neck sweat shirt Dh39, Jeans Dh119, Gloves Dh7. Model on right wears: Long jacket Dh199, Cap with shawl (set) Dh39, Pullover Dh79, Jeans Dh119 Image Credit: Supplied
Cortigian ladies winter top Dh79, Cortigiani ladies winter cap Dh19, Debackers ladies winter gloves Dh12, Debackers ladies jeans bootcut Dh72 Image Credit: Supplied
Cortigiani ladies jacket Dh99 Image Credit: Supplied
Sports Inc Men's track suit Dh79 Image Credit: Supplied

FOR YOUNG ONES TOO

Check out the range of casual winter wear in vibrant colours that kids will find warm, cosy and, best of all, stylish.

Girl's padded jacket Dh99, Girl's sweatshirt Dh34, Girl's jeans Dh62, Girl's ear muffs Dh6 Image Credit: Supplied

ROCK THE LOOK

One stylish way to keep the chill out– slip into this smart and stylish cosy jacket.

Cortigiani ladies jacket Dh99, Backpack Dh125 Image Credit: Supplied
Cortigiani ladies winter top Dh69, Cortigiani ladies winter cap Dh16 Image Credit: Supplied

STYLE STATEMENTS

Often all you need to up your style quotient when working out is a hoodie and sweat pants. Ideal for indoors as well as outdoors.

Boy's hoodie Dh69, Boy's casual shirt Dh64, Boy's jogger Dh39, Sports Inc Boy's sports shoes Dh65 Image Credit: Supplied

SMART AND SAVVY

Just the attire to enjoy the outdoors– versatile with a distinctly modern vibe and youthful appeal.

Eten ladies poncho Dh79 Image Credit: Supplied

CHECK MATE

A smart jacket is not just cool but a perfect pick to stay warm while out on a busy cold day with pals.

Model on left wears: Girl's t-shirt Dh32, Girl's jeans Dh59; Girl's ear muffs Dh6. Model on right wears: Girl's jacket Dh99, Girl's long dress Dh72; Girl's ear muffs Dh10 Image Credit: Supplied

FUN AND FUNCTION

This is just the time to refurbish your winter wardrobe with splendid and fashionable must-haves - perfect if planning a short- or long-haul trip.