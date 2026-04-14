BCD Global taps NBCC (India) Limited for their first landmark residential project in Dubai

Strategic PMC partnership powers BCD Global’s Warsan debut with precision & transparency
BCD Global, the fast-emerging Dubai-based real estate developer, announced last week, a strategic partnership with NBCC (India) Limited, a Government of India undertaking and one of Asia's most respected construction and project management organizations. The partnership will see NBCC assume full Project Management Consultancy (PMC) responsibilities for BCD Global's inaugural residential project located in the sought-after Warsan district of Dubai.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for BCD Global since its entry into the Dubai real estate market earlier in 2026, reinforcing the developer's commitment to project delivery with world-class standards from the very first venture.
NBCC (India) Limited brings to the table an unparalleled legacy spanning over six decades of project execution, infrastructure development, and construction management across India and internationally. As a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, NBCC has successfully delivered thousands of projects across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors.
BCD Global, though newly established in the Dubai market, brings the weight of a fourth-generation enterprise with over 70 years of operational history, a track record spanning 7 countries, and more than 155 million square feet of delivered projects worldwide. Together, the two organizations represent a formidable alliance of institutional credibility and proven delivery at scale.
Under the PMC agreement, NBCC will provide monitoring and control on quality, progress, cost management, and timely review of interim payment, etc., ensuring that every phase of construction meets international benchmarks.
Dr Angad S. Bedi, Chairman of BCD Global shared, “This partnership with NBCC is a defining moment for BCD Global. We entered the Dubai market with a clear promise to our investors: that we would build not just properties, but lasting trust. Bringing on NBCC as our PMC is the clearest demonstration of that promise. Their institutional rigor, combined with our development vision, creates the perfect foundation for successful and on-time delivery.”
BCD Global's debut project in Warsan, Dubai, is a thoughtfully designed residential development comprising of 62 units across more than 113,231 square feet of built-up area. The project offers a curated mix of 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments, crafted to meet the lifestyle aspirations of Dubai's growing community of residents and investors.
Warsan's strategic location, strong connectivity, and growing residential demand make it one of Dubai's most compelling investment destinations. The project has already generated considerable interest from a strong base of investors, reflecting confidence in both the location and BCD Global's development philosophy.
With NBCC now formalising its PMC role, investors can expect an additional layer of institutional assurance: systematic reporting, milestone-based progress validation, and the credibility of a government-backed oversight body monitoring every aspect of delivery.
For those considering investment in BCD Global's Warsan development, the NBCC partnership represents a tangible and measurable commitment. Two organisations with decades of proven expertise are now united around a single goal: delivering an exceptional, completed residential development, on time and to the highest standards.