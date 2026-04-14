BCD Global taps NBCC (India) Limited for their first landmark residential project in Dubai

Dr Angad S. Bedi, Chairman of BCD Global shared, “This partnership with NBCC is a defining moment for BCD Global. We entered the Dubai market with a clear promise to our investors: that we would build not just properties, but lasting trust. Bringing on NBCC as our PMC is the clearest demonstration of that promise. Their institutional rigor, combined with our development vision, creates the perfect foundation for successful and on-time delivery.”