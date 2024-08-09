Dubai: Sometimes, most unexpected materials become the canvas for stunning artistry. Today, we'll delve into the works of several talented individuals who push the boundaries of their chosen mediums, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

1. @hypnomotion

First up is the artist mastermind behind the account HypnoMotion. This stop-motion animator uses Lego bricks to build culinary ingredients. He breathes life into everyday Lego pieces, crafting mesmerising animations of sushi, smoothies, and even fried chicken. Each movement is carefully choreographed, simulating real-life cooking processes with thousands of tiny bricks. Take his fried chicken animation, for instance.

2. @uasis_official:

South Korean artist Sowoo Kim, from Gwangju uses marshmallows and meringue as her tools for creative expression. Her art is feast for the eyes, featuring adorable Disney characters, Pokémon, Toy Story, and more, all meticulously crafted using marshmallows or meringue. Many of her posts get millions of views from fans around the world

3. @dy_yifanzhang

Prepare to be amazed by the visionary artist Yifan Zhang. Zhang's work defies convention, unveiling hidden beauty through a captivating process that involves fire and tape. He lays down strips of tape, concealing intricate designs beneath layers of paint. Magic happens when the flames are introduced and the tapes are pulled away, revealing a symphony of colour and detail hidden beneath.

4. @nika_ritshel

Ukrainian photographer Nika Ritshel has mastered the art of capturing ballet’s ethereal beauty in still frames. With a keen eye for choreography, she anticipates the dancer's every move, freezing fleeting moments of grace in time. Ritshel's photographs are more than just images; they are studies in light and form. She masterfully employs lighting to accentuate the dancer's lines and create a captivating atmosphere. Her subtle editing ensures the authenticity of each movement, preserving the raw emotion and power of the performance.

5. @sibatable