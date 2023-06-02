Weddings are considered one of the most significant days in a couple’s life, and making it memorable is a priority for the couple, the family and most importantly, the wedding planner. Jardel Silva, the CEO of Eventchic Designs, is a wedding planner who is well-known for creating bespoke experiences.

One of Jardel’s most exceptional weddings took place on January 8, 2022 at the Four Seasons Resort in Dubai. The bride Yasmine, and the groom Randy had waited 12 years to get married, and Randy – a popular DJ – had come from France to meet with Jardel personally to fine-tune his plans. The bride was a fan of Eventchic Designs and wanted Jardel to design their wedding.

The couple had their hearts set on a white wedding, a classic and timeless affair. But Jardel felt that the colour white did not reflect the couple’s vibrant personality and unique style. After a candid conversation with Randy, Jardel discovered that his favourite colour was a bold and striking red. With just two weeks to go before the wedding, Jardel decided to shake things up. He looked the couple straight in the eye and asked, “Do you trust me?” For a moment, the couple hesitated, unsure of what was to come. But then, with a glimmer in his eye, Jardel revealed his audacious plan to turn the wedding into a sea of red, incorporating Randy’s favourite colour into every aspect of the celebration. The couple was left stunned, but they trusted Jardel’s vision, and the result was a breathtaking and unforgettable wedding that truly reflected the couple’s unique style.

The ceremony took place outdoors, and the backdrop was a magnificent creation, consisting of an array of red roses that stood out against the bright blue sky. The lush and fragrant roses filled the space with a sweet scent, setting the stage for a stunning and romantic celebration.

As the guests arrived, they were greeted by the aisle, which was lined with red and white floral arrangements that led to the altar, where the couple exchanged their vows. The floral arrangements were carefully curated, and each flower was placed with precision to create a stunning and cohesive design. The result was a dramatic and breathtaking effect that left a lasting impression on everyone who attended the ceremony.

The wedding was also picked up by blogs and Instagram accounts worldwide for its unique touches, including the red, white, and black colour scheme and the red rose backdrop.