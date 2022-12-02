Currently pursuing the IB Diploma, with Math, Physics, and Economics as higher-level subjects, Rianna Gupta is fascinated by the galaxies and solar systems, and is keen to learn more about the possibility of life beyond Earth. An active debater, she is also a regular participant in a variety of clubs and activities at her school, and recently travelled to Delhi to compete at the Middle East South Asia Conference for Academic Games. Recently, she also did a summer course in Habitability on Exoplanets at Brown University.

A lover of music, she has been playing the guitar since the age of seven. ‘‘In my free time, I enjoy reading, baking, making art, and solving puzzles. To de-stress, I work with Lego pieces, to create new structures that can be robotized and can address the issue of scarce natural resources,’’ she says.

A lover of music, she has been playing the guitar since the age of seven. ‘‘In my free time, I enjoy reading, baking, making art, and solving puzzles. To de-stress, I work with Lego pieces, to create new structures that can be robotized and can address the issue of scarce natural resources,’’ she says.

Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us about your experience taking the summer course in Habitability on Exoplanets at Brown University.

This year, over the summer, I completed an online course from Brown University about the potential for life on exoplanets. I met other students from around the world who are also passionate about the subject, and learned from professional people working in this field of study. We explored the history of exoplanets and how they are discovered, the criteria with which researchers classify the habitability of astronomical bodies, the idea of panspermia, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, and more. Through assignments and group projects, I applied my learning of these concepts and saw firsthand what it is like to pursue this field of study.

What were the 3 biggest takeaways from the course?

As someone intrigued by space exploration, one of my biggest takeaways was that there is still so much that we are unaware of about the world, particularly concerning life as we know it, and life as we don’t.

Another thing I learned was that we can only speculate about what lies beyond the observable universe, because currently there is no way to be certain about what we find.

Finally, I discovered the enormous potential that technological development has in allowing us to assess the habitability of exoplanets, and how this field of study may grow in the near future.

You are a member of the National Honor Society. What are your responsibilities and tasks? How has it shaped your personality?

As a part of my school’s National Honor Society, I participate in initiatives based on the four pillars of – Service, Leadership, Scholarship, and Character. Working and collaborating with my peers on projects to achieve set common goals is something that I really enjoy.

Being a member of an esteemed organization like NHS at my school has helped me to give back to my community, and also broaden my horizons and explore new skills in life. My passion and love for the subject of Math has made me a peer tutor. I thoroughly enjoy helping my peers who face difficulty in understanding certain concepts. The smile on their faces when we solve issues is invaluable.

I also recently helped organize a ‘fun run for students’ that aimed to collect food donations for the UAE Food Bank. The initiative was a huge success.

What subjects are you planning to take for your undergrad studies?

Since elementary school, Math has been my favourite class, and I have been fascinated by the study of Physics. I plan to take STEM courses in my undergrad studies, with a primary focus on Physics and Math as I wish to pursue potential careers centered around them.

I also have an interest in Chemistry, Economics, and Computer Science, and through my further studies I look to learning more about the inter-dependence of these subjects with Math and Physics.

What career do you have in mind?

Currently, I aspire to have a career in Engineering, or research in the field of Astrophysics because I enjoy creating innovative solutions to problems and want to learn more about the world.