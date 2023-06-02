When you find yourself falling in love with your best friend, there’s an unmistakable spark that ignites between the two of you. It’s a rare connection that goes beyond the superficial and deepens with every shared moment. Nitin Shroff and Enrica Bhatia knew each other as friends first, and as they spent more time together, they discovered an unspoken chemistry that left them both curious and enamored. The way Nitin made Enrica laugh and the way Enrica’s eyes sparkled when she talked about her passions, made Nitin see her in a new light. Their friendship was the foundation on which their love was built, and it only grew stronger with each passing day.

Nitin and Enrica’s love story is nothing short of magical. Fate brought them together and it was their natural chemistry that sparked a fire between them. Nitin’s magnetic personality drew Enrica in with his humor, eccentricity, and love for adventure. Enrica’s passion for the arts, contagious laughter, and infectious energy captured Nitin’s heart. As they spent more time together, they discovered that their differences complemented each other perfectly, making their bond stronger. Their love was wild and free, and their wedding hashtag #crazyENlove – a play on their initials – captured their unbridled spirit. It was a celebration of their journey of love, a testament to their love for each other that knows no bounds.

Nitin and Enrica’s wedding was a dreamy, personalized affair that was a true reflection of their love story. “We wanted everything to reflect our personality,” explained Enrica. “Something that captured our dating journey up until we got married.” They had a clear vision in mind – to create a wedding that was a perfect blend of their unique personalities.

One of the themes was a Greek night in Mykonos, a place that held a special place in their hearts. Amidst the serene beaches, cobblestone streets, and breathtaking sunsets, Enrica and Nitin’s summer romance unfolded, as if the universe had conspired to bring them together with each coincidental bump, and they knew that this place would always hold a special place in their hearts. And the couple wanted to share that experience with their loved ones.

Enrica and Nitin meticulously planned every detail to make sure that it was a reflection of who they were as individuals and as a couple. Their wedding was a family affair, and they handpicked their team of vendors who they knew would understand their vision and execute it flawlessly. The result was a stunning, personalized celebration that was a true testament to their love and commitment to each other.

They had learned from a previous wedding in the family that even the smallest details could make a significant impact, and they were not willing to repeat the same mistakes. So they embarked on a global hunt, looking for destinations that would cater to their every need as those of their loved ones while also reflecting their love story. They wanted their guests to feel welcomed and appreciated, so the quality of service and hospitality was at the top of their list. And, of course, they knew that food would be a vital component of the wedding, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone who attended. Every decision was made with love and care, as they wanted their wedding to be a celebration of their journey together and the love that brought them there.

Each event was exquisitely planned. The grand welcome was a sight to behold, with Nitin looking dapper in his white linen suit from Suit Supply and Enrica stunning in her Dolly J Studio outfit paired with Outhouse jewellery. The welcome dinner was equally mesmerizing, with Enrica wearing a Garimon Roferos gown and Nitin dressed to impress in Tom Ford. The Mehendi brunch was a vibrant affair, with Enrica looking breathtaking in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit and Nitin sporting a Balenciaga T-shirt. This was followed by a Mehendi function that was Greek-themed called 50 Shades of White, with Enrica in a Rimple & Harpreet outfit and Nitin wearing an Abhinav Misra ensemble, perfectly capturing their love for Greece.

The day ended with a pool after-party, with Enrica looking effortlessly chic in a Dolly J Studio cover-up and Nitin donning a luxurious Shivan Narresh bathrobe. Every detail of their three-day celebration was thoughtfully planned and executed, making it a truly magical and unforgettable experience for everyone who attended.

The third day of Nitin and Enrica’s wedding was nothing short of magical. Enrica looked like a dream in her Tarun Tahiliani outfit, while Nitin looked every bit the charming groom in his complementing attire. The ceremony was a stunning affair and the reception that followed was equally grand and elegant, with their closest friends and family celebrating their love and union. But the most enchanting moment for Enrica was the Ghari Puja morning, where she felt blessed and emotional seeing her mother shedding tears of joy. “The most special moment for me was seeing my mother at her happiest,” recalls Enrica. “She had tears of joy in her eyes.”

And for Nitin, the Maharaja Punk after-party felt like a dream come true, where he and his beautiful wife could finally let their hair down and dance the night away as Mr. and Mrs.