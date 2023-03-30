Apparel Group, the leading retail conglomerate, and premium lifestyle company, Tommy Hilfiger, celebrated their 17 years of successful partnership on March 13th, 2023. The partnership, which commenced in 2006, has grown significantly with 53 stores across the GCC and six e-commerce sites. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group Founder & Chairwoman, and Nilesh Ved, AppCorp Global Founder & Chairman, hosted an exclusive intimate lunch for Tommy Hilfiger to commemorate the successful long-term partnership and their shared values of sustainability and innovation. The intimate event hosted key business leaders, consul generals, media, and top-tier influencers and celebrities.
Tommy Hilfiger has an ambitious sustainability vision to “Waste Nothing and Welcome All,” and the company continues to invest in innovation that drives the industry forward. As a gesture honoring the partnership and the companies’ shared commitment to environmental conservation, Apparel Group Global gifted 100 guests with a unique NFTree featuring the iconic TOMMY HILFIGER monogram that was projected on the Burj Khalifa in October 2022.
For each NFT distributed, Apparel Group will plant a real tree in the Caspa region of Spain. Together, these 100 trees will help absorb 25,000 kgs of CO2 every year, and the recipients of these NFTrees will receive carbon tokens which they can trade or use to compensate for their emissions for the next 20 years.