The Emirati designer shares how her UAE Pride collection celebrates heritage and belonging
Since founding Piece of You in 2017, Amreen Iqbal has learned that understanding customers is essential to jewellery design. The Founder and Creative Director brings personal meaning to her UAE Pride collection. Its gold and natural diamond designs draw on symbols of the country where she grew up. As the UAE celebrates its 55th National Day, Amreen reflects on her business. “National Day fills me with gratitude for our leaders, the opportunities we have been given, and the country I am blessed to call home,” she says.
Growing up here taught her to dream boldly and remain grounded in her values. She wants Piece of You to reflect the country’s ambition, generosity and warmth, giving customers a connection and a sense of belonging that endures
The business began with an ambition to make personal jewellery. That idea now helps people tell their stories through pieces they wear regularly and may eventually pass down to another generation.
Listening, she explains, underpins customer relationships. “My biggest lesson is that connection comes from listening. Customers remember how you make them feel,” she says.
Design remains important, alongside the service customers receive and the trust established over time. The significance attached to each purchase matters to her because it gives the relationship a purpose beyond the transaction. Those exchanges keep customers central to her work.
The UAE Pride collection grew out of Amreen’s wish to keep a reminder of home close. She translated that attachment into designs featuring the UAE map, the colours of the national flag and the falcon, made with gold and natural diamonds. “The UAE Pride collection began with a simple feeling: wanting to keep a piece of home close,” she says.
Its popularity reflects how different nationalities relate to the UAE. Emiratis and residents from around the world share affection for the country, and the collection gives them a way to express it through jewellery. “I believe it resonates because belonging here extends beyond nationality,” she says.
The recognisable symbols hold personal significance. Amreen regards the designs as an expression of the affection people feel for the UAE, whatever their background. She sees that response as evidence of how widely the feeling of home is shared among the country’s very different communities.
Family, belonging, generosity and memories passed between generations are central to Amreen’s understanding of Emirati heritage. She incorporates those values into contemporary jewellery through meaningful symbols, clean lines and movement.
Her starting point is the person who will wear the piece. She considers how jewellery fits into daily life and how its cultural references can remain relevant across different styles of dress. “Whether worn with a mukhawara or jeans, it should feel natural to the wearer while keeping its connection to our identity and roots,” she says.
The aim is to create designs that carry a connection to Emirati identity while feeling comfortable in a contemporary wardrobe.
Amreen credits the UAE’s environment with giving her confidence to pursue her vision. She has been surrounded by ambitious women and encouraged by leadership that believes in their potential. The country’s cultural diversity has also shaped her work. Meeting customers with different tastes has helped her understand their preferences and develop a distinctive design voice of her own.
She sees opportunity for Emirati women to establish luxury brands built around their own stories. Craftsmanship, originality and an understanding of customers, she believes, can help those businesses connect with audiences internationally. Her experience has shown her the value of developing a clear identity while learning from the people a brand serves.
International growth is now among Amreen’s ambitions for Piece of You. As the UAE marks 55 years, she hopes to reach many more customers overseas while retaining the brand’s Emirati roots and its “jewellery with a soul” philosophy.
Her advice to young Emirati women considering their own businesses draws directly on what she has learned since starting hers. “Begin before you feel completely ready. Understand your customer, respect your craft and stay consistent,” she says.
She also places faith and persistence at the centre of that advice. “Keep your faith in Allah, do the work, and allow yourself to grow through the lessons along the way.”