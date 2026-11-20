Since founding Piece of You in 2017, Amreen Iqbal has learned that understanding customers is essential to jewellery design. The Founder and Creative Director brings personal meaning to her UAE Pride collection. Its gold and natural diamond designs draw on symbols of the country where she grew up. As the UAE celebrates its 55th National Day, Amreen reflects on her business. “National Day fills me with gratitude for our leaders, the opportunities we have been given, and the country I am blessed to call home,” she says.