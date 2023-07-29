Dubai: When you think of yoga, what pops into your mind? It’s a good workout, but it doesn’t burn calories; it’s just stretching, it’s slow, you have to be flexible to do it, and it’s time-consuming.

Well, a few years ago, 26-year-old Jordanian expatriate Leen Madanat - a full-time data consultant at a multinational corporate firm in Dubai also thought the same way, but now she’s a certified yoga instructor teaching on weekends. So what made her change her mind?

How one yoga class transformed her life

Madanat always lived an active lifestyle, thanks to her family. While growing up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, she did cross fit and competitive swimming and was also part of her high school track team in Jordan.

Her introduction to yoga can be traced back to when she started attending college in the United States. She went to a few classes with her best friend, but nothing much came out of it.

After a while, her mother dragged her along to another yoga class when she was in Dubai.

“My mother is an amazing motivator and has always pushed me to try new things. I went to the yoga class, and at first, I hated it. My life was so fast-paced, and I’ve been doing competitive sport pretty much my whole life, and at that time I thought it was boring.”

Madanat was accustomed to activities that boosted her adrenaline and heart rate, and yoga did not fit into the picture.

The turning point in her life came three years ago when she attended a yoga class with Melissa Ghattas at Matcha Club in Al Quoz, Dubai, who she considers as her mentor.

“I came out of that class dripping in sweat, and it was the most challenging activity I had ever done. I was so confused when I finished it because it flipped all the biases I had towards yoga.”

From then on, she never looked back.

‘My hotel room became a yoga studio’: A short work trip set the ball rolling

“Around two years ago, I started taking yoga seriously, and at the same time, I was also consumed by a demanding corporate job,” she said.

Amid her hectic work schedule, where she took almost two flights a week and travelled non-stop for two to three months, she managed to squeeze in a a 200-hour yoga certification course.

“Last year, when I started my yoga teacher training, I was on a project in Saudi Arabia, and my hotel room was a yoga studio for over five months. I would take an hour or two hours a day in the morning or evening, and practice teaching yoga on Zoom.”

For Madanat, balancing two careers was beneficial, because it helped her carve out ‘alone time’ and pushed her to find a work-life balance.

“The training started with meditation and pranayama [the practice of breath regulation]. It helped me mediate and become more spiritual, and I needed it because I was going through a tough transition. From working a full-time job in Dubai to now travelling almost every week.”

During a busy work trip in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Madanat decided to pursue an online 200-hour yoga certification course. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Her yoga certification is globally accredited, which means she can teach at gyms and studios. As time went on, she attended more training courses that helped create yoga sequences for classes.

Her first class in October 2022 was a ‘Sunset Yoga’ session at a community park, and her family, colleagues, and friends attended. Her professional breakthrough came in January 2023, when she became a yoga teacher at Ballers, a gym located in Downtown Dubai.

Slowly, she managed to convert her passion into a career. Madanat was recognised by the American athletic apparel brand, Lululemon and was invited to conduct a yoga class at one of their stores in the UAE.

‘It wasn’t always easy’: From barely balancing on one leg to now doing complex yoga poses

“When you are in a class with super advanced yogis, you start to compare. But I realised that my weakness which was my inflexibility was not a burden, and I had to remind myself that I was on a path towards progress,” she said.

When you see Madanat now, she looks like a natural, but last year there were times when she couldn’t touch the ground or do basic yoga poses for balance.

“The thing is yoga teaches you to find comfort in that discomfort. So, when you are balancing yourself with one arm or in a super tough posture that hurts your abs, yoga teaches you to just breathe through those moments, forget about them, focus on your breath and all of a sudden you find yourself doing a challenging posture, you thought you were incapable of.”

She adds, “Yoga is not just a physical activity. The asanas [the Sanskrit word for posture] are the last limb of yoga.

“There are eight limbs of yoga and only one of them is physical movement. The rest are related to lifestyle choices, moral discipline, breathing techniques, enlightenment, meditation and concentration.”

From being hyperactive to now finding inner peace

“I was the craziest hyperactive person. I still am in some aspects. But there is now an inner peace within me, which people around me even notice.

“I learnt to be less reactive and became more mindful and have a more positive mindset. It’s also enhanced my sense of joy.”

Madanat thought she had her life figured out, she was healthy, mentally and physically fine, but when yoga entered her life she had to come to face with her some of her shortcomings.

“I’m a highly energetic and outspoken person, before yoga. If I ever faced a challenge or faced an opposing force, I would directly react. It was more a flight or fight response, and it was hurtful for relationships, consequences and situations.”

The sense of clarity yoga brought into her personal life also transitioned into her job.

“Even professionally, if there is ever a disagreement or a roadblock, yoga has made me take a step back and view the situation from a different perspective. For me, that was difficult because I was always ready to respond, but most situations just require you to listen.”

So, how does Madanat manage a full-time consultancy job with being a yoga instructor on the side? One word – sleep

“I have a strict sleep schedule, I really prioritise my sleep and I try to make sure I get at least seven and half hour hours of sleep every night.”

A good night’s rest and yoga, go hand in hand. Yoga helps the body relax, and relieve tension. This helps release your melatonin levels, which is a hormone that plays a major role in getting you to sleep.

“I’m not a ‘5am person’, I usually start my day around 6am. I dedicate 60 minutes to movement and the rest of the day is dedicated to work.

“On a good day, I sleep around 10.30pm and wake up between 5:30am to 6:30am. I set an intention for the day and start working out. My gym clothes are already laid out from the night before, so I have no excuse but to jump into them.”

There are late nights at work, but according to Madanat, you just have to adjust.

While this may sound like the perfect routine, it wasn’t always like this for Madanat.

“I used to be all over the place, and that caused me to burn out. Now, waking up early in the morning and setting an intention for the day, not using my phone for an hour and working out, helped me reassess before I reacted to the day.”

While many people think yoga is a long and strenuous activity, it’s an efficient time management tool.

“Yoga did the opposite for me. Instead of giving me less time, I have more flexibility and freedom with the way I control my day. It’s actually made me more conscious of time.”

Her next mission is now an expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro

Within seven months at her new job, Madanat started a fitness initiative. This included participating in the Dubai Marathon and the 30x30 Challenge. She also organised running events, hikes, and getting together for workouts.

“Recently we decided in pursuit of balance and well-being, we are going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in September, and along with 19 other hikers,” she said.

Physically, Madanat is confident about the expedition to Africa’s tallest peak.

But, the main barrier to climbing this mountain is mainly mental.

“You need the mental stamina to hike for nine days straight, sleeping in tents, not having access to running water, and surviving in the wild.”

How do I get started with yoga? Here are five essential tips

Whether you want to test the waters with yoga or want to get active in general, here are five tips that helped Madanat transform her life:

1. Set an intention

“For me, if I’m having a tough day, my intention would be acceptance or strength. I remind myself that I’m strong and that I can do this.

“I choose a word in the morning for my intention, like strength, happiness, joy and confidence. I let that resonate with me throughout the day.”

Setting an intention and starting your day with affirmations is how Madanat starts her yoga classes, too.

“In yoga, the start of any class prompts you to set an intention and engage in breath work. A yoga instructor always imparts a life lesson or theme for the class. I do that in my classes and practice it in my life.”

2. Clarify your goals

“We have to have clear intentions when we create goals, only then, consistency and sustaining it will be impossible.”

According to Madanat, if you want to get started, jot down what you like first, and if you don’t know, then get out there and explore new activities.

“It could be swimming, running, cross fit, Pilates or yoga. Once you feel like you have found a connection, keep on doing it.”

According to Madanat, if you come out of an exercise class bursting with endorphins, then that’s the right sign.

“No workout should be filled with agony. You shouldn’t be dreading working out, you should look forward to it,” she said.

3. Dedicate 30 to 60 minutes of your day to movement

The key is to start slow and steady.

“It doesn’t have to become your whole life. You can start doing an activity for 30 minutes two or three times a week, and once you become obsessed, trust me you will be doing it every day.

“If you dedicate even at least 20 minutes for movement every day for at least a month, you will become consistent.”

Like any other person, Madanat also faces hurdles throughout the day. How does she combat this? By setting intentions and starting her day with affirmations. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

4. There is no growth without rest

Can’t get out of bed or just want to sit on your couch all day and watch Netflix? That’s okay.

“There are days where I just don’t feel like doing anything, but I try not to beat myself up on it. You have to remind yourself to take a break. It is important to be self-aware to understand how much you can push yourself.”

5. It’s not about motivation, it’s about habit

“Motivation is not what keeps me going, it’s a habit. Motivation is good to start and it is kind of like starting a fire but the fire won’t stay on if you don’t keep lighting it. What keeps on lighting it is consistency and habit.