Ardene, a leading Canadian retailer of women’s fashion and accessories, in collaboration with the Cosmopolitan Middle East, launched its fall-winter collection at its flagship store in Dubai Hills Mall. The in-store event featured many exciting and engaging activities for guests and influencers including styling sessions, phone strap customization, denim customization, and a braid bar.
As the largest store outside of North America, Ardene's 7000-square foot store at Dubai Hills Mall offers the latest collection to shoppers in the region. Ardene started as an accessories and jewelry retailer in the early 1980s, and today they are on a whole new level, with close to 350+ stores in Canada and US. There are currently 12 stores for the brand in GCC, with more to come. The product line features a range of globally inspired ready-to-wear head-to-toe apparel, footwear, and accessories - all at the best prices.