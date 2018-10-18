Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis, The Palm

Brunch at this lively warehouse style restaurant is a special affair that beckons the whole family with its selection of sharing starters, desserts and a la carte roasts. An array of treats and activities await the little ones, including an access to the Lost Chambers Aquarium to explore the underwater world.

Details Fridays, 12.30pm-4pm; From Dh240 and Dh105 for children; Call 04 426 2626

Yalumba, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre

With activities and games in the kids corner as well as a special menu, Yalumba could be a great option when you plan your next family meal. While children are busy colouring and sampling mouth-watering treats, mums and dads can indulge in a gourmet treat from its extensive spread.

Details Saturdays, 12.30pm-3.30pm; Dh119; Kids below 12 years eat free; Call 04 702 2328

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai

Complete with indoor and al fresco seating options, kids’ corner and candy stations, Anantara’s Friday Fork and Cork Brunch will surely please the little ones. Expect dishes from around the world, including lavish seafood preparations, traditional Arabic Ouzi, fresh noodles made live by its Chinese noodle maker, and a host of Japanese, Thai and Indian delicacies. A Colombian band adds to the whole experience.

Details Fridays, 1pm-4 pm; From Dh365; Call 04 567 8304

Giornotte, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

With options to sit both indoors as well as on an outside patio overlooking the gardens, the buffet selection at this venue offers everything from freshly shucked oysters to succulent wagyu beef. Children aren’t forgotten here either with options such as candy floss, popcorn, waffles and chocolate fountains.

Details Fridays, 1pm-4pm; From Dh320 and children aged five and below eat free; Call 02 818 8282

Verso, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl

Get a taste of all things Italian at its La Dolce Vita brunch, packed with classics such as eggplant parmigiana, lamb shank ragout on creamy gorgonzola polenta and range of pizzas. You can round off your dining adventure with a selection of homemade gelato. Kids can enjoy some water fun in its huge infinity pool.

Details Saturdays, 12pm-4pm; From Dh200; Kids under 12 years get 50 per cent off and children under six years eat free; Call 02 510 1234

Dunes Café, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

If you’re looking to eat clean during the weekend, Dunes Café at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, is your best bet. With a range of wholesome and flavourful dishes, from healing chia bowls to nutty homemade granola, brunch at this chic venue is truly a healthy affair.

Details Fridays, 12.30pm–4pm; Starting from Dh195; Call 04 405 2703

Las Brisas, Emirates Palace

Drawing inspirations from iconic European food markets such as Barcelona’s La Boqueria, Las Brisas’ new brunch concept that kicks off on October 26 can satisfy an entire family of varying tastes and appetites. While adults can feast on a diverse array of Mediterranean delights, such as wagyu burgers, short rib from the parrilla grill, and organic eggs, kids can indulge in a host of tasty treats and activities.

Details Fridays, 12.30pm–4pm; Starting from Dh370 and Dh185 for children between 6 and 10 years; Call 02 690 9000

The Meydan Hotel

This gorgeous venue feaures a massive buffet this season with a dozen live-cooking stations and a variety of specialties from European, Middle Eastern, Asian and South American cuisines. A host of fun activities, such as face painting, drawing, arts & crafts, balloon twisting and family movies, will keep the children entertained throughout the brunch.

Details Fridays, 12.30pm–4pm; From Dh290; 50 per cent discount for children from five to 12 years old; Call 04 381 3111