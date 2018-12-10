Warehouse, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre
This all-inclusive festive banquet is an outdoors affair with live cooking stations and live entertainment. The children have their own corner of fun too.
Details 1pm – 4pm; From Dh279; Dh120 for children 6-12; free for children up to 5; Call 04 702 2455
Crescendo, Anantara The Palm
Toast your loved ones with a glass of bubbly and swap gifts as the choir serenades proceedings. Santa will pay a visit and the Alma Latina Duo will play into the afternoon as you indulge in sweet treats for dessert.
Details 1pm – 4pm; From Dh480; Dh199 for children 6-11; Call 04 567 8304
Cabana, Address Dubai Mall
Choose to dine in your own private cabana or by the pool, as you take in sensational views of Burj Khalifa and an indulgent selection of culinary delights and beverages make the day truly memorable. A special area for the little ones ensures that the entire family experiences the magic of the season.
Details 12.30pm – 4.30pm; From Dh295; 50 per cent off for children aged 6 - 11; Children 5 and below dine free; Call 04 888 3444
Intersect by Lexus
If you fancy something a little more refined than the typical raucous brunching affair, head over to DIFC. Part art gallery, part restaurant, part library and part car showroom, Intersect is hosting a festive six-course menu with the likes of charred octopus, seared duck breast, Stilton cheese and white chocolate cheesecake.
Details December 14 – 30, 12pm – 8pm; from Dh325; Call 04 355 9524
Garden Cabanas, Waldorf Astoria RAK
On Christmas Day enjoy a leisurely afternoon of delicious food and outstanding service in the elegant surroundings of Garden Cabanas in the UAE’s most chilled out emirate. Relax with family and friends while being served a delectable lunch and enjoying live musical entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Details 1pm – 3.30pm; Dh275 includes sharing starters, dessert and carving from the trolley; Call 07 203 5555
Shangri-La Abu Dhabi
Tuck into lavish traditional Christmas favourites and delectable desserts at the souq-style Sofra. The kids have their own stuff to do too.
Details 1pm – 4pm; Dh345; Call 02 509 8888
Galvin
This wholesome three-course Christmas menu highlights Chef Luigi’s signature festive specials with four mouth-watering starters, four mains and four desserts. Be sure to sample the marinated Scottish salmon, served with avocado purée, truffle and yuzu dressing.
Details December 24-26; 12pm – 11.30pm; Dh325; Call 04 590 5444
Gaucho
This shared menu at the legendary Argentine eatery features starters from empanadas and lobster tacos to tuna ceviche and watermelon salad. Mains include roast beef, roast turkey or roast sea bream accompanied by all the trimmings (including Yorkshire pudding). For the sweet of tooth, a platter of apple crumble, sticky toffee pudding and a classic strawberry mess.
Details 1pm – 4.30pm; from Dh470; Call 04 422 7898