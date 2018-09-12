This Ramadan, Dubai Golf offers a host of special packages at a choice of exquisite venues. Whether you are planning an intimate Iftar or Suhour for family and friends or a corporate gathering in one of their venues exclusively, the iconic settings at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club offer the perfect location.

QD's Ramadan Tent

The dedicated Ramadan Tent at QD’s offers iftar and suhoor in one of Dubai’s most traditional locations, with superb views overlooking the waters of the famous Dubai Creek and skyline, along with QD’s signature shishas.

The daily iftar buffet offers a selection of traditional hot and cold Arabic mezze, rustic soups, Middle Eastern and international main courses and delicious desserts with selected juices and traditional Arabic sweets and dates. Reserve your table in advance at QD’s and receive a special price for groups of 15 guests and above.

Sail and dine

Experience a memorable Iftar onboard a BBQ Donut. During the month of Ramadan enjoy two hours of sailing plus a delicious Arabic mezze, main course selection, Arabic sweets and Ramadan juices.

Prices: Dh165 per adult, Dh65 per child aged 4 to 12 years old Contact +971 4 295 6000 | qd@dubaigolf.com Website

**Terms and conditions apply