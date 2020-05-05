Perfect if you want to tackle something new for iftar

Cooking lamb chops is a lot easier than you think. Ingredients can be pretty basic and it comes out juicy and flavourful. They take only a few minutes per side to cook but are filling enough to serve for iftar.

What you need

6 lamb rib chops

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of pepper

a sprig of fresh oregano or a teaspoon of dry oregano

1/4 cup of olive oil

4 cloves of garlic

Method

1. Light the grill or heat the broiler, or if you are lazy to pull out 'equipment' like me, just use a large pan on the stove.

2. In a deep-ish plate pour the oil, oregano, salt pepper and crushed garlic and mix it together properly.

3. Dip the lamb chops into the oil and turn them over there for a few seconds. Really try to rub the garlic in.

4. Cook the lamb chops for 5 to 7 minutes (5 for medium, 7 for well done) then turn them over for the other side. If you have any left over oil mixture, then you can add it to the lamb chops while they cook. When grilling your chops, turn them only once, rather than multiple times. This kind of meat yields the best results when it's alone for a few minutes. That's when it has the chance to form a nice brown crust.