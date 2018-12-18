Served at a bar or at a casual gathering, chicken wings are crowd pleasers, whatever way you prepare them.
These lemony wings and potatoes are delicious hot and crisp, but just as good at cool room temperature. It’s definitely finger food, though, whether you serve them indoors or out. So no silverware, please — just napkins.
LEMONY ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Total time: About 1 1/2 hours
INGREDIENTS
1kg very small potatoes, such as fingerlings, whole, or use medium-size yellow-fleshed potatoes, cut in halves or wedges
1.3kg chicken wings, preferably drumettes
Salt and pepper
Red pepper flakes, to taste
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
6 small lemons, cut into 1/4-inch thick half-moon slices
6 large rosemary sprigs, leaves stripped
8 garlic cloves, minced, or 1/2 cup chopped green garlic shoots
1 cup chicken stock
Pinch of dried oregano (optional)
METHOD
1. Heat oven to 200 Celsius. Rinse potatoes with lukewarm water and pat dry.
2. Spread chicken wings out on a baking sheet or cutting board in a single layer. Season both sides of wings generously with salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Sprinkle with red-pepper flakes as desired.
3. Transfer seasoned wings to a large bowl. Add olive oil, lemon slices, rosemary and garlic and toss well with (plastic-gloved) hands so everything is evenly coated.
4. Place potatoes on the bottom of a roasting pan. Arrange seasoned wings over potatoes in a single layer. Add chicken stock and cover pan tightly with foil.
5. Bake, covered, for about 45 minutes, until potatoes are done. Remove foil and return the pan to the oven and bake about 20 minutes more, until wings are nicely browned. Using tongs, turn wings over and bake for another 20 minutes to brown the wings’ other side. Sprinkle with dried oregano, and serve hot or at room temperature.