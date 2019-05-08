A non-veg Delhi favourite, Chicken Changezi is roasted chicken cooked with tomato, ginger, garlic, onions, green chilies, fresh coriander (cilantro), spices and plenty of oil, until it’s packed with spicy flavour and is richly red in colour. Its roots are Punjabi and its name is possibly connected to Genghis (aka Changez) Khan, though we can only guess how or why. Sure, the Mughals were descended from a sect of Mongols — going back a few centuries — or maybe the dish’s bright hue and strong spice profile is meant to evoke a ruthless conqueror with a red-hot temper? Seems a bit of a stretch, we know. But all you need to know is: It’s absolutely delicious.