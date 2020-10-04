Try one of our starters for simple but impressive entertaining

Salt and pepper squid Image Credit: Camera Press

Highlight Looking for easy starter recipes? Try one of our starters for simple but impressive entertaining

Salt and pepper squid

PREP 5 mins

COOK 15 mins

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

600g cleaned squid

100g plain flour

1½ tsp chilli powder

2tsp ground white pepper

1½ tbsp sea salt

Vegetable oil, to deep fry

4 long red chillies, seeded, thinly sliced

Lemon wedges, to serve

METHOD

1. Rinse the squid under running water and pat dry with paper towel.

2. Cut the squid down the centre, so as to open it out and then slice into 5mm strips.

3. In a large bowl, combine the flour, chilli powder, white pepper and sea salt.

4. Add the squid and toss to coat.

5. Shake off any excess flour and transfer squid to a clean plate.

6. Meanwhile, heat oil in a wok or a large saucepan until the surface starts to shimmer.

7. Deep-fry the chilli for 1-2 minutes or until softened.

8. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on absorbent paper.

9. Deep-fry the squid, in batches, for about 1-2 mins, or until just tender and golden.

10. Remove with a slotted spoon ad drain well on absorbent paper.

11. Transfer squid and chilli to a serving plate and serve with lemon wedges.

- Recipe from Camera Press

Soy and corn wraps

Soy and corn wraps Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

PREP 20 mins

COOK 15 mins

SERVES 6

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp chopped garlic

4 tbsp chopped onion

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp chopped green chilli

1/2 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

4 tbsp chopped tomato

5 tbsp finely chopped red, yellow and green peppers

A pinch chopped coriander

2 tsp lemon juice

1 cup soy nuggets, soaked in water for 1 hour

4 tbsp canned sweetcorn

1 cup thick yogurt

For the bread

2 cups refined flour

1 tbsp ghee

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp salt

METHOD

1. In a pan, heat oil over high heat. Add cumin seeds, ginger, garlic and onion and sauté until onion is light brown in colour.

2. Add remaining ingredients, except soy nuggets, sweetcorn and yogurt. Cook for 10 minutes or until tomatoes soften.

3. Drain soy nuggets, squeezing to get rid of excess moisture. Add corn and nuggets to the pan. Season with salt and cook until mixture is dry.

4. To prepare the bread, mix together all the ingredients and knead to make a soft dough. Divide into six equal balls and roll into 15cm-diameter discs.

5. Place one disc on a hot non-stick pan or griddle. When bubbles begin to appear on the surface, flip it over. Smear a bit of ghee on top, cook for a few more seconds then flip over again. Smear ghee on the other side as well and cook until slightly brown on both sides. Repeat with remaining discs.

6. Mix the prepared filling with yogurt. Place a spoonful of mixture into the centre of each prepared bread, leaving some left over. Fold breads carefully to make wraps. Warm wraps through on a hot griddle and serve over spare mixture with mint chutney.

- Recipe from Friday

Spicy sweetcorn and prawn soup

Spicy Sweet Corn and Prawn soup Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

PREP 20 mins

COOK 20 mins

SERVES 6-8

INGREDIENTS

400g prawns, peeled and deveined

2 tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 tsp freshly grated ginger

1-2 tbsp red curry paste

1 can coconut milk

500-700ml chicken stock

2 sweetcorn cobs

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/2 fennel bulb, chopped

2 tbsp oyster sauce

4 spring onions, sliced

4 tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra for garnishing

5 tbsp flour

1/2 tsp peri-peri spice

Lime juice, to taste

METHOD

1. Set aside a few prawns for the garnish and roughly chop the rest.

2. Heat half the oil in a pan and sauté the onion until soft. Add the ginger and curry paste and sauté for 30 seconds. Stir in a little of the coconut milk to loosen the mixture, then add the remaining milk and stock. Bring to the boil.

3. Cut the sweetcorn off the cobs and add to the pan.

4. Add the potatoes and fennel. Simmer until both are tender. Add the chopped prawns and simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Add the oyster sauce, spring onions and coriander. Season to taste.

6. Blend the soup in a food processor until you achieve the desired consistency.

7. Dust the prawns that were set aside with flour and periperi spice. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan and cook the prawns until golden. Drizzle with lime juice.

8. Spoon the soup in bowls and garnish with the fried prawns and extra coriander.

- Recipe from Friday

Salmon ceviche with avocado

Salmon Ceviche with Avocado Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

PREP 45 mins

COOK 10 mins

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

400g salmon fillets, skin removed, cut into 5mm pieces

80ml fresh lime juice

1 green chilli, seeded, finely chopped

1 red chilli, seeded, finely chopped

1 Spanish onion, finely chopped

1 avocado (just ripe), halved, stoned, peeled, finely chopped

1 kaffir lime leaf, vein removed, finely shredded

4 tbsp freshly shredded coconut

Baby salad leaves or caviar, to serve (optional)

METHOD

1. In a glass or ceramic bowl, mix together salmon, lime juice and both the chillies. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Remove and add onion, avocado, lime leaf and coconut. Gently toss mixture until just combined. Place a portion of the mixture into a small bowl, press gently and then invert the bowl over a platter.

3. Repeat to make the remaining servings. Garnish with baby salad leaves or caviar and serve immediately.

- Recipe from Friday

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Vegetables

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Vegetables Image Credit: Fit Fresh

PREP 10 mins

COOK 40 mins

SERVES 1

INGREDIENTS

55g cooked quinoa

30g avocado cubes

30g iceberg lettuce

40g beetroot cubes

30g zucchini slice

40g carrot cubes

30g cauliflower florets

15g cooked edamame beans

15g sunflower seeds

30g feta cheese

20ml olive oil

Dressing:

100g yoghurt

100g dijon mustard

80ml olive oil

50g honey

30ml fresh lemon juice

30ml apple cider vinegar

1g chopped garlic

10g grated parmesan

METHOD

1. Peel the beets and carrots and dice into 1-inch cubes. Slice a firm green Zucchini into ¼-inch thickness. Cut cauliflower into bite size florets. Cube out an avocado into 1-inch cubes.

2. Drizzle olive onto the cauliflower, beetroot and carrots, and roast in the oven for 30 mins at 180°C. Add honey to the carrots and beets alone and roast for another 3 minutes.

3. In a mixing bowl add all the salad.