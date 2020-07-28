Pure Punjabi was part of the UAE’s 10 Millions Meals campaign Image Credit: Supplied

Bringing the authentic taste of Punjab to Dubai, Pure Punjabi’s dishes are a blend of secret spices from India, love and kindness. The charcoal fired tandoors are used to bake breads or create their signature kebabs. But as owner Amanjeet Singh says, the greatest joy is to know that no one ever sleeps hungry.



What are your best-sellers? Can you share your secret recipe?

Our best-selling items are our special kebabs, and the Bhatti da Murgh. We also have the special Amritsari kulcha, dal makhni, kadhi pakoda, rajma masala, combos and our special sweets, such as moong dal halwa, ras malai, gajar halwa, thandi kheer and khoya, pista, and mango kulfi. Our secret recipe is our love and respect for our customers. We cook our food with a kind heart and lots of passion.

How do you maintain your taste standards?

We try our best to maintain the traditional taste of Punjab. We check on customer feedback and incorporate the suggestions to better our services. Listening to our clients helps, when it comes to preparing food, and even how we present and deliver it. It is our passion to introduce the authenticity of Punjabi food to as many people as possible. That’s the heart and soul of our restaurant.

What Covid-19 safety measures are in place in the restaurant?

We have all the precautionary measures in place. The staff is regularly checked for temperature and any other medical problems. There are proper hygiene standards maintained. Every table is sanitised once the guests leave after a meal, our cutlery is non-reusable and we have trained our staff to respond to a Covid-19 situation.

How have you supported the community during the pandemic?

We are giving free meals to lot of people in the community. We joined the UAE’s 10 Millions Meals campaign as we strongly believe that no one should sleep hungry. We have also distributed affordable meals for Dh10 and Dh5 during the lockdown. We are aware that during Covid-19 the economic situation of people is not great, so we have tried to even distribute free drinks for people to stay hydrated in the heat and in another three months, we will come up with offers, such as takeaway discounts so that people can come and pick up their own orders rather than relying on third-party delivery. We believe this is safer than depending on a delivery service.