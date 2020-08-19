Dubai: Visiting Pai Thai, at Jumeirah Al Qasr is a pretty special experience. Taking the Abra from the hotel to the restaurant, especially during the day, allows for some really cool shots of Madinat Jumeirah waterways. One of Dubai’s authentic Thai restaurants Pai Thai, is bringing back The Rite of Siam, its popular Friday brunch concept with a set menu dining experience.
Once at the restaurant, brunch goers are welcomed by a Thai gong and receive a traditional Thai lemongrass-infused hand sanitization ritual before being taken to their table to enjoy a welcome drink called Nuan, a mixed beverage with homemade jasmine tea syrup.
The long foodie experience allows guests to enjoy four courses of Pai Thai’s family sharing-style dishes. Course one includes their much-loved signatures, the grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric peanut sauce, green papaya salad with cashew nut and tamarind dressing, Vegetable Spring Roll, Sweet Chilli Sauce, and the amazing Crispy Prawns, with garlic and coriander.
Main courses included four different types of dishes including their green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and Thai basil, Wok-Fried Beef Red Curry, Long Bean, Thai Eggplant and Coconut Shoot and Steamed Sea Bass Fish Fillet, Garlic, Chilli and Thai Celery with a side of wok fried Thai broccoli and steamed Jasmine rice.
And for the best part, dessert. The famous sweet sticky rice with ripe mango and coconut syrup and the weird yet wonderful TAP TIM KROB, made with Crispy Water Chestnut, Sugar Syrup, Coconut Milk and Crushed Ice.
The Rite of Siam menu is available in a vegetarian or vegan version upon request. Brunch packages start at Dh245 for food and soft drinks; and Dh395 for food with a wide selection of house beverages, including sparkling.
Pai Thai has recently partnered up with Repeat, free app that rewards consumers for returning to their favourite restaurants sooner, with up to 30 per cent off their total bill. This special Thai food journey iscomplemented with an extensive beverage selection and an ambient lounge atmosphere provided by a live DJ.
Key information:
Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, Al Sufouh road
Cost: Dh245 for food and soft drinks, Dh395 for food and house beverages
Timings: Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm