Morimoto recently introduced their new Friday brunch. The weekly event is dubbed a celebration of great food and beverages. I am a big fan of Japanese food, so naturally was very keen to try this brunch. It’s always great to have an all you can eat option when it comes to sushi.
The brunch experience starts at the Morimoto lounge bar where pre-beverages and small bites are served. My friend and I met at the bar. I had a little glass of lychee juice while we chatted and eased our way into the brunch.
Later we were escorted down the stairs to kick brunch off. The space was well lit and surrounded by live sushi bar stations, where they had a selection of hot and cold starters including sushi, sashimi, nigiri and rolls as well as steamed dim sum, raw fish tacos and amazing green tea soba noodles. Why are green tea noodles not more of a thing?
We then had to choose one main, from a couple of options including braised black cod with a ginger-soy reduction, crispy fish spicy tofu sauce with a papaya salad, hamachi fish teriyaki with yuzu pickled daikon, there was also a grilled Steak made with sweet onion garlic jus, a dish called angry chicken, which was a marinated half chicken with roasted peppers. A few Korean options included the ishi yaki buri bop, a yellowtail on rice cooked in a hot stone bowl and a tofu ishi yaki bop. I went for the black cod, as I am a big fan of black cod and take every opportunity
Throughout the afternoon, there was fun entertainment with a Japanese twist and of course the view of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline was a great accompaniment at brunch. At 4pm, the party didn’t stop. We moved on to the Morimoto lounge bar and hung out in the outdoor terrace, as a live DJ kept the after-brunch party going until 6pm.
All in all the food was great quality. I preferred the appetiser table and kept going back. The vibe is a very cool fashion forward crowd. High heels, tight dresses and well-dressed men. I loved that the music was a mix of modern beats and 80s pop. It’s fun, there’s lots of chatter and the atmosphere is popping. I liked it.
Information
The Morimoto Brunch at Morimoto Dubai will be available every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm, with three packages priced at Dh350 with soft beverages and tea, Dh499 with house beverage and Dh650 with bubbly.