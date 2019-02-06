A restaurant themed after the popular ‘MasterChef’ reality show is set to open in Dubai in April. Called MasterChef, the TV Experience, the first-of-its-kind restaurant at the Millenium Place Marina will be headed by chef Maria Vaamonde-Beggs, and will serve guests recipes of contestants and champions from ‘MasterChef’ shows around the world. Created by Franc Roddam, ‘MasteChef’ is one of the world’s most successful cookery shows and has more than 60 local adaptations and is broadcast in more than 200 countries.