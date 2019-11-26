Five-course tasting menu features a range of signature dishes from the former DJ

MasterChef US season 7 champ Shaun O’Neale will return to Dubai for a five-day residency at MasterChef, the TV Experience restaurant, the screen-to-plate restaurant concept at Millennium Place Marina, from November 29 to December 2.

Available during dinner service, the five-course tasting menu features a range of signature dishes from the former DJ, with all options offering a modern American style of cooking. Menu items include kombu cured scallop amuse-bouche, oxtail tortellini and white asparagus risotto, one of O’Neale’s winning MasterChef dishes which features truffle, chanterelles, cremini, shiitake and white asparagus.

O’Neale has enjoyed major success since winning the show, becoming the only winner to feature in two further seasons, and hosting MasterChef Celebrity Showdown in 2017. In April this year, he joined MasterChef champions Simon Wood and Nikita Gandhi for the opening party of MasterChef, the TV Experience.