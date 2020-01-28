Image Credit:

Elena Duggan, the winner of MasterChef Australia 2017, is packing her winning apron and flying to Dubai for a debut residency at MasterChef, the TV Experience.

Available for three evenings between February 18 and 20, Duggan’s five-course menu will feature traditional Australian flavours and ingredients, and reflect her advocacy of using natural fruits instead of refined sugar in her cuisine.

“I’m really excited to be bringing my flexible five-course menu to Dubai and I can’t wait to see MasterChef, the TV Experience restaurant up close,” said Duggan, who, after triumphing on her second attempt at the Australian edition of the hit TV series has subsequently promoted a gluten-free lifestyle while hosting scores of live cooking demos and shows.