Dubai: Visiting Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr can be a special experience. Taking the Abra from the hotel to the restaurant, especially during the day, allows for some cool shots of Madinat Jumeirah waterways.
And then there is Pai Thai, which is bringing back The Rite of Siam, its popular Friday brunch concept with a set menu dining experience. Brunch goers are welcomed by a Thai gong and a traditional Thai lemongrass-infused hand sanitization ritual before being taken to their table to enjoy a welcome drink called Nuan, a mixed beverage with homemade jasmine tea syrup.
They can then enjoy four courses of Pai Thai’s family sharing-style dishes. Course one includes much-loved signatures - the grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric peanut sauce and green papaya salad with cashew nut and tamarind dressing.
The main course includes four different types of dishes including their green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and Thai basil. The Rite of Siam menu is available in a vegetarian or vegan version upon request. Brunch packages start at Dh245 for food and soft drinks; and Dh395 for food with a wide selection of house beverages, including sparkling.