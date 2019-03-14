A little goes a long way

Condensed milk in your food, is back with a bang. There’s a common misconception that Rainbow Milk can only be added to a cup of tea. But one needs to be truly enlightened to understand and appreciate that this dreamy ingredient can completely transform a dish, and might even transform you. Condensed milk is deeply rooted in the culture of this region. For over 60 years, Rainbow Milk has been used as a taste enhancement for tea. What many don’t know is that Rainbow can do so much more. As a personal fan of all things creamy, I noticed that the brand could also be used to transform your food.

Condensed Milk is an unsung hero. It’s basically pure milk from which the water has been removed. So it’s creamier and the flavours are stronger. Some people find it a bit odd to add the ingredient into food, but those people probably haven't tried it the right way. It's definitely decadent and adds that little magic to whatever it is that you’re making.

It all started when I was strolling through taste of Dubai, where Rainbow Milk had a cooking demo, where they collaborated with superstar chef Mohammad Orfali to make some tasty, savoury dishes with the canned milk. The dishes included Mac n Cheese, eggs, mashed potatoes and more. The live cooking demo was engaging and we got to try the delicious results.

The idea of using sweet milk in your savoury dishes may seem unusual, but condensed milk is versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes through-out the day starting from breakfast dishes, snacks, main courses as well as desserts.

Condensed milk makes chicken creamier, it makes pasta richer, makes omelettes fluffier and makes mashed potatoes smoother

Here are 6 deliciously creamy recipes made with rainbow milk

Creamy Scrambled eggs

Serves 3

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup Rainbow evaporated Milk

• 8 eggs

• 1tsp garlic salt

• 1tsp black pepper

• Butter for the pan

Preparation

• Beat eggs until fluffy and full of air

• Add Rainbow evaporated Milk and season with garlic salt and pepper

• Heat the pan until very hot

• Melt butter then add the beaten eggs and cook

• Serve on a slice of bread

Creamy Eggplant Lasagna

Serves 5

Ingredients

• 1 can Rainbow evaporated Milk (410g)

• 2 onions, chopped

• 1 tbsp garlic, minced

• 1/2 green chili, chopped

• 5 small eggplants, diced

• 2 cups tomato sauce

• 1 cup mushroom, sliced

• 1/4 cup parsley, chopped

• 1 pack Lasagna Pasta.

• Salt and black pepper to taste

• 500g Frico shredded mozzarella cheese

Preparation

• Preheat oven at 180° C

• Sauté onion and garlic and chili in olive oil

• Add eggplants and add some salt and sauté until softened

• Add tomato, mushroom and parsley

• Adjust the taste with salt and pepper

• To assemble the lasagna: spread a layer of Rainbow evaporated Milk into the baking dish, arrange lasagna sheets in a single layer, add some of the eggplant mix and sprinkle some cheese. Repeat steps until you have 3 layers of lasagna. Finish with a layer of Rainbow Milk and Cheese.

• Bake covered with heavy duty foil for 30 minutes

• Uncover and keep for 10 minutes or until cheese is golden

• Serve hot

Creamy lentil Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 can Rainbow Evaporated Milk (410 g)

2 tsp of vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, sliced

4 cups of water

2 cups of dry red lentils

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp salt

Preparation:

1. Heat oil in a deep pot, add onions and cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes.

2. Add water and lentil to the pot and bring to a boil then simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Stir in cumin, salt and Rainbow Evaporated Milk. Cook for 3-4 minute then remove from heat.

4. Serve with toasted bread and lemon wedges.

Shahi Tukda

Servings:

Ingredients:

¼ cup Rainbow Condensed milk

2 ½ cups full fat milk

2 tbsp powder milk

¼ tsp cardamom powder

4 slices of bread

2-3 tbsp of Ghee for shallow frying

¼ cup of Water

3-4 threads of Saffron

1 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tbsp chopped Cashew

1 tbsp chopped Almonds

Preparation:

1. Mix milk, Rainbow Condensed milk and saffron strands in a thick-bottomed pan and bring it to a boil on medium flame.

2. When mixture starts boiling, reduce flame to low and boil until mixture turns thick and reduces to around 1½ cups, for around 10-15 minutes. Stir occasionally in between to prevent sticking.

3. Add milk powder and cardamom powder and mix well.

4. Turn off the flame and let cool at room temperature.

5. Remove sides of bread slices and cut each into 4 triangles or 4 equal squares.

6. Brush bread squares with ghee on both sides. Heat a non-stick pan and shallow fry them until bottom surface turns crispy and golden brown on low flame.

7. Arrange crisp fried bread pieces in a layer on serving plate. Pour prepared rabadi over it.

8. Garnish with pistachios, cashew nuts and almonds. Serve it hot or place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving.

Mashed potato

Serves 5

Ingredients

• 1 can Rainbow evaporated Milk (410g )

• 1 kg potato, peeled and diced

• 5 cups water

• 2 tbsp butter

• ½ tsp nutmeg

Preparation

• Boil the potatoes until soft. Discard the water and mash with a fork

• Over low heat, add butter and mix until there are no lumps

• Add Rainbow evaporated Milk and continue mixing until the mashed potato is smooth

• Season with nutmeg and salt

Nachos Cheese Dip

Ingredients

• 1 can Rainbow evaporated Milk (410 g)

• 1 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

• 2 tsp hot sauce

• Salt & Pepper to taste

Preparation

• Heat full quantity of Rainbow evaporated milk Milk in a sauce pan over low heat

• Add hot sauce and cheese

• Cook over low heat, stirring constantly with whisk for 5 minutes or until cheese is fully melted and thickened. Keep stirring until smooth and creamy.

• Add extra Rainbow evaporated Milk if needed