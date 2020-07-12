Image Credit:

The summer heat is back in full swing. Guided by nutritionists and chefs, the 100 per cent plant-based and organic café has launched their new local, organic and seasonal menu.

Wild & The Moon brings new varieties of healthy and yummy meals with summer twist to their classics and different flavors like never before.

The new Summer Menu is made using fresh herbs, smoked vegetables, and pulpy fruits. Offerings include a selection of drinks, dips, super bowls, and desserts. The cafe has created new go-to favorites perfect for those summer beach trips and long drives. Whether you’re looking for a hearty sit-down meal or a quick grab-and-go, Wild & the Moon aims to feed your soul.

The team have also taken a more sustainable approach by identifying certain in-demand produces and finding alternative solutions to combat it. As one of the healthiest and most delicious fruit out there, it has come to the point where eating so much avocados actually creates an ecological problem, hurting the earth - that’s why the cafe has developed a tasty edamame spread which is not only good for you but also good for the planet. With the latest addition of the all-new wild burger and the new super bowls, the revamped menu will make you come back to the café over and over again. Cool down with the ‘summer green’ juice and its overload of freshness and the ‘sexy red’ juice for a combination of sweet and spicy. The Summer Protein Bowl, Drive Me Mango Smoothie, and Lemon Tart are the perfect sweet and bitter blend that you will be craving this summer season.

Here’s what’s in store with Wild & the Moon’s New Summer Menu:

Wild Burger aka the Wow of Nows - made up of jackfruit, smoky BBQ sauce, topped with juicy tomatoes, crunchy lettuce and caramelized onions in between a magical gluten free bun with a side of wild coleslaw

Summer Protein Bowl - made up of quinoa, cucumber & seaweed tossed in ginger-sesame sauce with a handful of cashews and a scoop of green pea hummus for the best plant-based protein-filled meal

Green Falafel - made up of falafels and green salad made of tahini, white cabbage, grated carrots, minced broccoli and golden raisins

Pad Thai (New Recipe) – the café’s all-time favorite Pad Thai with tofu and peanut sauce revamped for the season

Pink Earth Bowl – made up of brown rice, mango, cucumber, eggplants and miso

Drive Me Mango Smoothie - made up of mango, passionfruit, coconut tapioca pearls and cardamom

Summer Green Smoothie - made up of cucumber, green apple, spirulina, lemon juice, chia seeds and coconut water

Sexy Red Cold-Pressed Juice - made up of strawberry, red pepper and cayenne

Wild Tzatziki - made up of cream cheese, cucumber and lemon juice

Smoky Pepper Hummus - made up of hummus, red capsicum and smoky paprika

Edamame Spread – we say bye-bye to our old Guac’ & Crackers and welcome the Edamame Spread

Desserts

Wild Tiramisu - made up of cashews, applesauce, cold brew and vanilla

Lemon Tart - made up of almond paste, lemon and pistachios

Key Info:

Locations: Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Downtown, Emaar Boulevard, Al Serkal Avenue, Al Qouz, Cultural Foundation, Qasr Al Hosn Abu Dhabi