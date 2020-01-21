The Mediterranean fusion spot is hosting a brand new family lunch on the weekend

Dubai: Renowned in Istanbul and Dubai for its indulgent and artfully prepared contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, the luxe bistro draws inspiration from Turkish, Italian and French cuisine.

The Galliard, which is located at the Address Downtown Dubai, has introduced a new family friendly lunch every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

Diners can enjoy a selection of fusion recipes in a relaxed, yet interactive setting complete with chilled-out background music and a killer view of the entire length of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall Fountains.

Chef Monserrato Marini, who recently joined the Galliard as their Head Chef, created this fresh new menu that clearly highlights his Italian roots. Menu include the Artichoke and Avocado Salad topped with shaved parmigiana cheese, the Raw Seafood Platter, Beef Carpaccio with truffle, Mozzerella Milanese and Wagyu Tantuni.

Options from the main dishes include a Pappardelle with Truffle and Veal Ragu, the Lobster Spaghetti, Turkish Manti and their recently introduced White Truffle Lasagna.

The must tries for dessert are the Turkish Coffee Tiramisu, the Turkish Yoghurt ice cream with baklava and the soft Pistachio Ice Cream drizzled with olive oil.

Blending authentic Turkish cuisine with a modern-day Mediterranean feel, the Galliard’s first ever Family lunch concept offers the perfect getaway to wholesome family lunch in Dubai.

The Mediterranean concept also includes various facets such as a bustling open kitchen; an extensive grapes cellar, a sophisticated cocktail bar and an open-air terrace that boasts a massive shisha collection, which is created and built right on your table, by their in-house shisha expert.

Location: Lobby Level, Address Downtown, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard

Cost: A la carte, but approx. Dh500 per couple