Today the Artisan’s launches at their brand new location in DIFC. Located in the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, the Artisan’s menu shines a light on renowned Italian hospitality and seasonal, fresh ingredients. The menu is built around these elements, allowing them to really complement one another.
Having previously worked at the three-time Michelin Star winning Florentine restaurant, Enotecha Pinchiorri, Chef Luca has built a network of some of the world’s best suppliers. He sources olive oil from Toscana, Mozzarella from Campania and Parmigiano from Emilia Romagna.
The menu includes a selection of antipasti and salads, including fresh oysters, Apulian Burrata, Patagonian calamari, and a yellowfin tuna tartare. The kitchen also makes all of its pasta fresh – whether its Paccheri pasta with white veal ragù, gnocchetti with Tuscan Pecorino and black truffle or Agnolotti Del Plin stuffed with pumpkin, butter and sage, served with 30-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano fondue and roasted Bronte pistachio.
The mains, meanwhile, reflect the various palates from across Italy, ranging from a slow-cooked beef cheek to traditional oven-baked scallops and Milanese veal cutlet and to sea bass fillet, served with black truffle and lime cauliflower purée.
Their pizzas are fermented for 72 hours, and you can try the truffle pizza with Fontina cheese, potatoes and chives, or the bold burrata with sweet onions, and the Parmigiano Reggiano and sundried tomato to name a few.
Key info:
Cuisine: Italian
Location: Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Timings: Weekdays from 12pm to 11.30pm, Weekends from 12pm to 12am