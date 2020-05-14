FIKA will be the first pop-up hosted as part of a series at the hotel’s restaurant

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Celebrated for its beachfront location and amazing views of Burj Al Arab, Rockfish at Jumeirah Al Naseem is welcoming a new series of pop-ups for the summer. FIKA restaurant will be the first pop-up taking over the restaurant’s setting starting from Wednesday May 13.

For two weeks, the FIKA team will showcase a vibrant menu, inspired by the timeless Swedish philosophy of carving time out of the day to enjoy food.

Set to run for the duration of summer, the pop-up series aims to take guests and residents on a culinary journey with a variety of chefs at the helm of Rockfish’s kitchen.

Now at Rockfish, the FIKA team are serving a selection of their menu in a refreshing, beachfront setting. Dishes include Fika’s Tuna Tartare with Avocado Mash and Yuzu Ponzu, Truffle Pizzetta, and Grilled Squid Provençal, homemade pasta including Linguine Aragosta made with Canadian Lobster, Cherry Tomato Sauce, Kalamata Olives and Shallot Confit. Signature mains include classic Beef Bourguignon, Dover Sole Meuniere and Spiced Marinated Lamb Cutlets followed by a selection of desserts such as the Tiramisu Fudge, Vanilla Panna Cotta with Banana and Mango Compote and Hazelnut Almond Crumble, and Passionfruit Cheesecake.