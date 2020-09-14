Dubai-based model and humanitarian, Jessica Kahawaty has joined forces with her mother, Rita to create a brand new food delivery concept. Launching today, Mama Rita will be delivering healthy home-cooked meals across the city.
At the heart of the concept stands Mama Rita Kahawaty. The former fashion model’s passion lies in the kitchen where she spent years feeding her family and friends with her own simple take on wholesome traditional Middle Eastern and International dishes.
Growing up, Rita’s own mother Nahil taught her how to cook using fresh vegetables grown in the Lebanese mountains by her father Simon. Jessica wanted the world to enjoy the flavours of her home and Mama Rita was born.
The menu offers three generations of home cooking to the public, beautifully fusing Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and International cuisine.
The selection of simple dishes on offer include Beetroot Hummus the Mama Rita way, served with cucumber and carrot sticks. The vegan salad selection includes the Quinoa Salad rich in pomegranate seeds, avocado, green apple, dried cranberries and roasted hazelnuts. Mama’s Fattoush combines tomatoes, cucumbers, zaatar, lettuce, mint, parsley and radish.
Mama’s pasta dishes include, Basil Pesto Pasta - Traditional fusilli pasta with a pesto sauce, topped with parmesan and roasted pine nuts and The Original Lasagna layered with bechamel and bolognese sauce. There’s also a Peanut Butter Chicken - An African inspired dish inspired by Mama Rita’s aunt who lived in Africa made with grilled chicken, peanut butter sauce and steamed rice or Beef Stroganoff with beef strips, shallots, mushrooms and steamed rice.
Rita’s Homemade Shawarma will bring a taste of home, while the Oven-Baked Chicken And Potato dish is the perfect comfort food that packs a flavoursome culinary punch. End the meal with Knéfe - Warm on the inside and crunchy on the outside or Mama’s Special Carrot Cake- A soft and fluffy creation with hints of pineapple and coconut.