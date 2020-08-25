Dubai: Emirati owned, GOSSIP The Cafe has launched a new menu with a selection of vegan desserts available for delivery.
Whether you’re more of a healthy eater, on a keto diet or hard-core foodie, you’ll find something to enjoy on their new menu without ruining your diet.
The new delivery menu features a healthy selection of vegan desserts, including peanut caramel bars and vegan almond protein balls as well as a new collection of cheesecakes, such as the newly introduced keto “Mango Blackberry Keto Cheesecake”, a creamy fresh mango blackberry keto cheesecake with a pistachio date crust, topped with fresh blackberries, blueberries and mango jelly cubes.
Key info:
Delivery locations: Gossip The Café delivers to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ajman.
How to order: Customers can contact Gossip directly via Instagram or at 050 988 0008 to place an order