A TV parody dining experience is coming to Dubai, and it’s all taking place on a hotel ship.

Theatre by QE2 will welcome the long-running comedy and dining experience Faulty Towers, which was founded by Australian Alison Pollard-Mansergh in 1997.

Faulty Towers, which has toured more than 20 countries and has a permanent residency on London’s West End, is an immersive two-hour eat, drink and comedy production that begins with the audience waiting to be seated at their tables.

The characters in the production are based on the 70s BBC2 sitcom, ‘Fawlty Towers’, about a fictional hotel in a seaside town on the English Riviera.

Basil, Sybil and Manuel, who aspire to be warring waiters, serve a three-course meal with a side order of chaos. Only one third of the production is scripted, which leaves plenty of room for improvisation and fresh jokes.