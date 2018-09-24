New breakfast menu at Wagamama

In addition to opening its seventh restaurant in the UAE at Dubai’s Marina Mall, Wagamama is introducing its breakfast menu to the Middle East for the first time.

Dishes include an okonomiyaki, a Japanese-inspired omelette, as well as favourites such as eggs Benedict, avocado on toast, English breakfast, and apple and goji berry pancakes. They also serve breakfast for children with dishes including mini egg on toast, mini pancakes and mini English breakfast, so there is something for the entire family. Breakfast will be available daily exclusively at Marina Mall, and only on weekends in the other Wagamama restaurants.

Location: Multiple.

Cost: Starting from Dh16.

Timings: Daily from 8am to 12pm at Marina Mall and from 11am onwards in other outlets.

Seafood and vegetarian menu at Gunaydin

The Turkish ‘meatery’ has expanded its menu with the addition of new seafood specials and vegetarian dishes. These include a selection such as pan-seared seabass or Norwegian salmon fillet on a bed of quinoa served with steamed vegetables. Well-loved for its charcoal-cooked meats, Gunaydin also grills their seafood with dishes including the grilled jumbo prawns drizzled with homemade butter sauce, shrimp casserole and seared king scallops. Vegetarians can also order the vegan kebab made from chickpeas, bulgur, onion, eggplant and capsicum. There’s also a vegetarian burger, prepared with their home-made bun, relish sauce, cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce and tomatoes.

Location: Souk Al Bahar.

Cost: Varied.

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 12am.

The Roost Rotisserie’s new wrap

The home-grown, family-friendly restaurant introduces a new dish called the Kurtos Kone Wraps. It’s their version of what a wrap could be, except it’s made with an unbelievably soft and tasty dough. The chicken is wrapped around a truncated cone-shaped dough, and then placed in a specially designed rotisserie oven where it is cooked until it is golden brown. Every Wednesday, they serve a trio of savoury flavours, including Arabic, made with garlic and Parmesan coated Kurtos Kone, stuffed with shredded rotisserie chicken, pickles and handmade garlic sauce; Greek, made with oregano and mint-coated Kurtos Kone, stuffed with shredded rotisserie chicken and handmade Tzatziki; and Mexican, made with coriander-coated Kurtos Kone, stuffed with shredded rotisserie chicken, smashed avocado, homemade chimichurri and Sriracha mayo.

Location: Al Thania Road, Al Wasl.

Cost: Dh45.

Timings: Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday from 12pm 12am.

The Red Sun Brunch at Katana

The Red Sun Brunch at Address Downtown is designed to be a Japanese sharing experience. Experience a 25-course tour of three popular styles of Japanese cooking. The brunch begins with a selection of a la carte appetisers, such as salmon carpaccio and tiger prawn tempura. Followed by charcoal-grilled skewers, fresh sushi and other favourites, complemented with a range of beverages. What we love is the view this restaurant has of The Burj Khalifa and the fresh beats that add some life to the vibe.

Location: Katana at Address Downtown.

Cost: Dh295 per person including soft drinks and Dh395 per person including house beverages.

Timings: Every Friday from 12pm until 4pm.