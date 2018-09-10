New menus and new dishes are a great way to enjoy a restaurant that you already know and love. Here are four restaurants that are giving you the chance to re-explore the dining experience with new dishes that you’ll love.

Cocoa Kitchen’s new dessert tasting menu

The cocoa-centric restaurant at City Walk incorporates the world’s most loved ingredient, chocolate! They just launched a selection of creative cocoa-based desserts from its new dessert tasting menu. On the new menu you’ll find chocolate eclair infused with six flavours of chocolate mousse, frozen mixed summer berries garnished with white chocolate ganache and mint, a dark chocolate brownie doused in a chocolate milk sauce and vanilla ice cream, as well as a chocolate and pistachio milk cake (OMG). Finish the experience with a classic hot chocolate.

Location: City Walk

Cost: Dh60 for the tasting menu

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 12am, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 1am



Rebranded: World Cut Steakhouse

Same steakhouse, new name, new branding and of course… a new menu. World Cut Steakhouse, located in Habtoor Palace, has launched a late summer set menu that incorporates many of the restaurant’s signature dishes. The three-course meal comes with a glass of house grape. Options include grilled black pepper octopus with tarragon puree and an onion salad for an appetizer, followed by a palate cleanser. For the main course, devour an Omaha rib eye steak alongside a portion of truffle macaroni and cheese. End the evening with a raspberry Pavlova, with a side of crisp meringue and fresh passion fruit.

Location: Habtoor Palace, LXR Hotels & Resorts - Al Habtoor City

Cost: Dh299 per person

Timings: Daily from 6.30pm to 12am. This promotion will be valid until the October 31.



Rhodes W1 with a new Gary Rhodes curated menu

Throughout September, Rhodes W1 at the Grosvenor House Dubai is offering a three-course menu curated by Chef Gary Rhodes himself. Starters to choose from include prawn linguine, red mullet, peppered beef fillet, steamed mussels and more. For main courses, you can choose from a range of delicious dishes, including buttered salmon, roast chicken, sea bass and mushroom risotto to ratatouille, salmon fishcakes as well as pan-roasted cod and mushroom mille feuilles. Before the meal ends enjoy a choice of a warm chocolate fondant, pistachio creme brulee, honey apple crumble and cheese of the day all on the menu. That’s a lot of fancy for less.

Location: Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House Dubai

Cost: Dh195 per person inclusive of three-course set menu

Timings: Daily from 7pm onwards throughout September 2018



Bareburger’s new vegan burger

New York-founded Bareburger specialises in organic meat and locally sourced ingredients. They’re introducing the vegan burger as a permanent part of their menu. They’re calling it the Beyond Burger, which is made out of 100 per cent vegan ingredients, this means that no animals were harmed in the making of this burger. And it tastes just like the real thing. Sometimes all you need is a simple burger, fries and shake (without all the guilt).

Location: La Mer, City Walk, Festival City

Cost: Dh44

Timings: Sunday to Wednesday from 8am to 11.30pm and Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 12am