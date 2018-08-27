Try Taiwanese cuisine at Noodle House

This month, Noodle House is bringing a special menu inspired by Taiwan. The specially curated menu kicks off with a staple Taiwanese beverage, the Popping Boba tea, followed by a Taiwanese street side favourite, Run Bing, the South East Asian equivalent of a Mexican burrito.

A wheat wrap filled with bean sprouts, cabbage, bean curd, carrots, mushrooms, crushed peanut and a variety of beef stocks. Then comes the Buddha Noodle Soup, a bowl of spicy, savoury, fresh and salty ingredients. Finish off the meal with a Pineapple Cake, which is an iconic Taiwanese pastry filled with candied pineapples and topped with its own Popsicle, a fun twist added by Chef Stefan.

Location: All Noodle House locations

Cost: a la carte

Timings: Available now until September 22

An affordable brunch at Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina

Tuck into hunger-busting bites, like bangers and mash, burger sliders, Pavlova, all-you-can-eat charcuterie and cheese, as well as other fan-favourites from the Tri-Nations Countries every Friday at the Sin Bin Brunch at Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina. Expect sporty fun, arcade games and an amazing list of beverages.

Location: Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina, located on the 4th floor of Address Dubai Marina

Cost: Dh199 per person inclusive of house beverages

Timings: Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm

The newest coffee shop in town, Kava & Chai

UAE’s home-grown specialty coffeehouse just opened a new location at Al Seef, situated on the water front of Dubai Creek. Enjoy a cup of Kava & Chai’s signature tea or coffee on the water’s edge with views of Dubai Creek. The coffeehouse offers a menu of coffee and tea to celebrate traditional flavours. They also serve bites including Aleppo Peppers Turkey sandwich or a Harissa Prawn salad, each recipe celebrates tradition through taste.

Location: Al Seef

Cost: Coffee starting from Dh15

Timings: Daily from 8am to 12am

Go fancy for less: Business Lunch at Rib Room

Why not upscale your lunch experience by heading to Jumeirah Emirates Towers for a steak lunch. The menu consists of starters, mains, and desserts and has a variety of choices in each category, in addition to several side orders. Offerings include beef tartar, soups, beef burger, USDA Rib Eye, and Australian Lamb Chops.

Location: Rib Room, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Cost: Dh88 for a course from mains only, Dh122 for a course from the grill only, Dh130 for 2 courses (starter, mains /dessert), Dh156 for 3 courses (starter, mains, dessert)

Timings: Sunday to Thursdays 12pm to 3pm