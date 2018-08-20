Nothing like the lull of summer to encourage restaurants to offer diners better deals. Here are a few favourites for less.

1. Miss Tess’s all you can eat sushi

A great offer for the sushi lovers out there. Every Sunday, the quirky and cool Miss Tess is offering an all you can eat sushi dinner. They have a huge range of unlimited sashimi, maki and nigari as well as theatrical performances and live entertainment to enjoy while eating.

Location: Taj Hotel, Business Bay.

Cost: Dh98.

Timings: Every Sunday from 8pm to 11pm.

2. Weekends at Rockfish

Usually seafood is more on the pricier side, especially if enjoyed at Jumeirah Al Naseem, but Rockfish is offering a special seafood lunch every weekend this summer at the beach-front destination. Now we know this isn’t exactly budget, but it is a great price for something so high quality. Featuring crudos (raw plates) including Tasmanian salmon, yellow fin tuna and Hokkaido scallops, through to mussels, seafood mixed grills and other ocean ingredients.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel.

Cost: Dh235 per person including soft beverages, Dh305 including house beverages.

Timings: Every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

3. Sho Cho’s unlimited Monday feast

Mondays just got a whole lot better with unlimited food and drinks. At Sho Cho Dubai you can enjoy an extensive range of modern Japanese dishes for a whole four hours in the company of their resident DJ.

Location: Dubai Marine Resort and Spa.

Cost: Dh135 including soft beverages, Dh175 including house grape and hops.

Timings: Every Monday from 7pm to 11pm.

4. La Petit Maison’s lunch menu

This restaurant has been rated one of the top in the UAE year after year. The award-winning French restaurant has launched a great lunch menu that makes it a little more accessible for those who don’t have the deepest pockets.

Their special lunch is made up of a selection of dishes that supplements its current offerings. The special lunch includes two starters, one main course and a hot beverage. Order from a selection of La Petite Maison signature dishes including Niçoise olive tapenade; tuna carpaccio and deep-fried baby squid or a healthier green lentil salad and sweet peppers in olive oil. The mains include pasta, grilled meat or seafood.

Location: DIFC.

Cost: Dh180 per person.

Timings: From Sunday to Thursday from 12pm until 1.30pm.