Cult New York burger joint Black Tap, at the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, offers breakfast. Black Tap now offers eggs, pancakes, sandwiches and baked goods on top of its burger stacks and wild shakes. Served with Black Tap’s familiar style and a touch of swag, they also offer chorizo breakfast tacos made with scrambled eggs, special chicken chorizo, smokey chipotle mayo, avocado cream, pico de gallo, spring onion, and cilantro. The crispy chicken waffles will keep you going until dinnertime, with a sweet and savoury union of blueberry waffles and fried chicken breast, drenched in honey butter and smokey maple syrup. Eggs Benedict with slow roast beef might be your midday meal of choice, or maybe some butter milk pancakes stuffed with orange, cranberry and ricotta and sweet cream cheese spread? No Dubai breakfast menu would be complete without avocado on toast, and Black Tap’s take on the world’s most Instagrammed breakfast doesn’t disappoint. Rustic garlic bread is slathered with a rich guacamole, a hit of smoky chipotle, eggs your way, avocado cream, marinated cherry tomatoes, and a spring mix of salad.