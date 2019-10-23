Try one of these new or revamped spots in Dubai this weekend

Shimmers, a Greek restaurant on the beach of Mina A Salam Image Credit: Supplied

Revamped: Zheng He’s has re-opened with a new look and new menu

Image Credit: Supplied

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam’s celebrated Chinese restaurant offers a vibrant and new culinary offering by Chef Wei, with freshly elevated decor and lively atmosphere. With memorable dishes and innovative beverages, the restaurant serves contemporary Chinese cuisine in a cool waterfront setting. Spearheading Zheng He’s new menu is Chef Lai Min Wei, a Malaysian-born chef who spent nine years with the global Hakkasan franchise in London, Dubai and Doha. The new offering features the likes of blue lobster dumplings with caviar and lemongrass sauce, boston lobster in tomato chili broth with crispy rice, and Zheng He’s iconic Peking duck. Vegetarians will also enjoy exotic dishes including crispy bean curd salad and wok fried udon noodles with the chef’s special homemade X.O. Sauce.

Location Mina A Salam Cost Approx. Dh500 per couple Timings Daily from 12.30pm – 3pm and 6pm – 11pm

New: KAYTO pop-up restaurant

Image Credit: Instagram

Jumeirah Al Naseem is showcasing the blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as “Nikkei” with the launch of its new popup, KAYTO. With a menu by Japanese-Argentinian Chef Cristian Goya, KAYTO pop-up will be open for lunch and dinner from 8 October, serving Peruvian-Nikkei flavours alongside a selection of Japanese-inspired beverages, mocktails and variety of rice grape, crafted by an in-house mixologist. Kayto has a fantastic view of Burj Al Arab, the beach and a gorgeous sunset. There will be a DJ, fuision cusine and an Instagrammable setting. All things that make for a fun night out in Dubai.

Location Jumeirah Al Naseem Cost Approx. Dh400 per couple Timings Daily from 12.30pm – 3.30pm and 5pm – 2am

New: Leonardo Celebrates World Pasta Day

Image Credit: Supplied

Book your tickets to celebrate World Pasta Day on Friday and Saturday. On the 25 and 26 of October, Leonardo invites guests of all ages to treat themselves to a variety of pasta dishes originating from the different parts of Italy. Northern Italy will offer Tortellini pasta stuffed with a beef ragout, finished off in an aromatic sage butter, and Fettuccine pasta topped with a classic Bolognese sauce. Central Italy wo;; offer a homemade tonnarelli carbonara with crispy beef bacon, eggs and pecorino cheese, or an all-time favourite, spaghetti served with amatriciana sauce. Finally if you want to try the southern Italian, then order the Orecchiette pasta, served with anchovies and a side of broccoli, and Rigatoni All Norma served with eggplant, rich tomato sauce and a salted ricotta. All pasta dishes will be priced at a special price of Dh79 for the weekend only to celebrate the special day.

Location Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla'ee Street, Dubai Marina Cost Dh79 per pasta dish Timings October 25 and 26 from 6pm to 11.30pm

Revamped: The Greek spot Shimmers is back on with a new menu

Image Credit: Supplied

As Dubai embraces the long-awaited cooler season, Shimmers, the chic beachfront dining experience, showcasing a new menu and refreshed décor. The venue offers Greek fare in an al fresco spot. Their new Executive Chef Nikolas Bragoudakis, who is originally from the island of crete, has curated a menu that will transport diners to his homeland. The new Shimmers menu will feature sharing classics such as crispy calamari and zingy Tzatziki – best enjoyed with the restaurant’s freshly-baked pita – as well as signature dishes including chicken souvlaki, and smoked eggplant and tuna dip dotted with pomegranate seeds. Mains include the iconic dish Moussaka, bekri meze, a spicy lamb and beef chorizo stew, or saganaki obsidlue prawns, prepared with tomato and feta sauce and a dash of ouzo. A nod to Greece is also offered in the dessert line-up, which now offers a baked vanilla ice cream in almond crust with lemon espuma and peach compote and loukoumades, donuts served with cinnamon and honey walnuts.