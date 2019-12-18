Eat and be merry this Christmas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, RAK and Fujairah

Carluccios festive offering Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: ‘Tis the season for festive feasting. Enjoy a merry celebration with your loved ones this Christmas and feast on some tasty festive meals and treats.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Carluccio’s

Image Credit: Supplied

Carluccio’s is introducing all-inclusive festive menus that will make celebrating easy, with a choice of six main courses, accompanied by a soup and a dessert. The festive menu includes a braised lamb shank served with parmesan mashed polenta and sautéed cannellini beans in a tomato sauce, a certified Angus beef char-grilled rib eye, topped with mixed peppercorn sauce, served with truffle roasted potatoes and confit tomatoes. This year Carluccio’s has vegans covered as well. The new vegan festive menu includes a vegan Escalope, a plant-based escalope in rosemary breadcrumbs, with roasted butternut squash and spicy tender stem broccoli, or try the ‘Veganesca’ Spaghetti, which is a puttanesca style sauce of olives, capers, tomato, chilli, raisins, garlic and herb breadcrumbs, roasted hazelnuts, pine nuts and walnuts.

Where: All Carluccio’s Locations

Price: Dh89 for one course and Dh149 for a three course meal, Dh99 for the three course vegan menu

When: Available

Rose and Crown (Santa visit)

Celebrate the eve of Christmas with a specially curated set menu full of special festive dishes. Enjoy a three-course menu that promises to usher in the revelries in true British style. Younger ones can expect a surprise visit from Santa, while parents can relax over a few festive beverages. Savor hearty Brit bites like roast turkey, beef brisket, fish and chips, Christmas pudding, apple pie and lots more to warm your plate and heart.

Where: The Atrium, Al Habtoor City

Price: Dh195 excluding beverages

When: December 24 from 7pm to 11pm

Oni

Where: 2nd Floor, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Price: Dh280 per person including the three course set menu

When: December 24 from 6pm onwards

Verde Dubai

From the trendy and popular Verde Paris, to the dazzling Verde Beach in Saint-Tropez, now comes Verde Dubai. Located at the Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Verde Dubai promises a glamorous Christmas Eve complete with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, entertainment and surprise DJ sets every night. Verde has got its Dubai residents covered for one of the most festive nights of the year. Join Verde on Christmas Eve for a unique festive celebration, that includes a four course, multi plate dinner with appetizer, starters, main courses, dessert and a special Xmas beverage.

Where: Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach

Price Dh900 per person

When: December 24 from 8 pm onwards

Prego’s

Celebrate the true spirit of Christmas at our authentic Italian restaurant, Prego’s, renowned for its home-cooked style cuisines and delightful selection of house beverages. The offering will be a special Christmas a la carte set menu.

Where: Media Rotana, Media City

Price: Dh290 including one glass of house beverage

When: December 24 from 6pm onwards

The Bungalow

Head down to the Bungalow for a special Bad Santa Holiday Christmas Eve party, which includes a three-course set menu with vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request. Each package lasts for 4 hours and begins as soon as you arrive. Reservation required (minimum of 4 people)

Where: The Bungalow, La Mer

Price: Dh180 including soft drinks, Dh250 including unlimited punch, mulled grape and other house beverages

When: December 24, whenever you arrive

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Indulge with a festive dinner this Christmas Eve at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. Inspired by the Michelin-star chef’s TV show, the evening will be filled with high end cuisine and festive cheer. Enjoy a festive three-course menu

Where: Caesars Palace Bluewater

Price: Dh450 for a three-course menu with a Christmas beverage

When: December 24 from 6pm to 10.30pm

21grams

The Jumeirah neighborhood restaurant, is a homegrown, bistro, dishing up honest and vibrant soul food rooted in the countries of the Balkan Peninsula. Head down to enjoy an authentic Balkan Christmas experience and feast on the special set menu featuring mezze platter with Serbian cold cuts, white festive soup, sarma – sour cabbage rolls stuffed with minced beef, roasted turkey with homemade mlinci pasta and bajadera cake.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Road and Al Thania intersection

Price: Dh380 for two, including a five course set menu

When: Available for lunch and dinner on Dec 24 and 25

Tortuga, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

It’s a festive fiesta at Tortuga where guests can enjoy an evening Christmas dinner menu or Christmas Day Brunch with dishes such as beef tacos, grilled chicken fajitas, Acapulco fish talla and the sweet treat classic of churros. The perfect way to celebrate the festive season with a unique twist.

Where: Mina A'Salam

Price: Dh175 per set menu

When: December 24 from 6pm to 11pm

Moana Seafood Restaurant

Enjoy the seven seas on a single plate as you savor a four-course feast featuring ingredients including Hokkaido scallops, Chilean sea bass, saffron as well as our signature Christmas dessert – the Festive Bliss.

Where: Sofitel the Palm

Price: Dh350 per person for a four course dinner, Dh175 for children 6 – 20 years Children below 6 years dine free

When: December 24

Porterhouse Steaks and Grills

For lovers of meat,Porterhouse Steaks and Grills offers diners the choice between indoor seating or the adjacent terrace overlooking the resort’s lawn and swimming pool. Throughout the evening, a contemporary jazz pianist will provide the soundtrack to your dining experience.

Where: Sofitel the Palm

Price: Dh350 per person, Dh175 for children 6 – 20 years Children below 6 years dine free

When: December 24

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Description: Revel in Chinese cuisine with modern flair this festive season with a dining experience at the stunning waterside restaurant, Zheng He’s. Guests can enjoy a mouth-watering à la carte Christmas menu in the evening or a Christmas Day sharing-style brunch and journey to the Orient with family and friends.

Where: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Price: A la Carte

When: December 24 from 6.30pm to 4pm

Channels

Enjoy the selection of cuisines from all over the world at Channels as you gather with your loved ones to enjyo the spirit of the season at the international Christmas dinner buffet.

Where: Media Rotana, Media City

Price: Dh190 including soft beverages, Dh270 including house beverages

When: December 24 from 7pm onwards

JA Resort

Stocked with happiness and all the trimmings, JA the Resort’s extravagant Christmas Eve dinner buffets offers festive favourites at both 81 in JA Lake View Hotel and in La Fontana in JA Palm Tree Court, with live carvery stations of gammon and roasted turkey. Adults will enjoy live music from East Meets West band, while Santa’s little helpers can head to the kid’s corner.

Where: Eighty-One (81), JA Lake View Hotel, La Fontana, JA Palm Tree Court

Price: Dh250 per person with soft beverages, Dh375 including house beverages

When: December 24 from 7.30pm to 11pm

Graze Gastro Grill

Dig into GRAZE’s three-course festive menu this Christmas Eve. Revolving around the Australian Black Angus, the menu includes an appetizer, a main and dessert.

Where: GRAZE Gastro Grill and Bar

Price: AED 195 per person; Group offers with sharing menus available

Date: When December 24, 2019

Scalini

This Christmas, join a traditional Italian celebration at Scalini. A special menu of festive delights has been curated for the season. The feast begins with a choice of asparagus salad with black truffle, avocado tuna tartare with orange, or beef carpaccio with parmesan sauce and walnuts. To follow, guests can enjoy main courses of lobster risotto, ravioli cacio pepe with black truffle and an ossobuco with polenta and a gremolade of vegetables. Ending the meal on a sweet note, Scalini serves an indulgent chocolate fondant with a clementine sorbet.

Where: Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah

Price: A La Carte

When December 20 to January 6 from 12pm to 12am

Nelson’s

Start your festive season journey in true British style at Nelson’s and taste the elements of Christmas with a specially crafted menu. Order from an a la carte menu along with access to the roast turkey carving station.

Where: Media Rotana, Media City

Price: Dh150 including two standard house beverages

When: December 24 from 7pm onwards

The Restaurant

Address Boulevard is offering a culinary journey featuring French-inspired flavours. Guests are set to enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa from the outdoor terrace while seasonal melodies and a live DJ will get you in a celebratory mood.

Where: Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh295 inclusive of a three-course set menu and soft beverages; Dh395 inclusive of a three-course set menu and vintage pairing

When: December 24 from 7pm to 11.30pm

Cabana (Santa visit)

Immerse yourself in the season’s festivities with views of Burj Khalifa and a mix of festive tunes by a live DJ at the chilled-out Mediterranean restaurant, Cabana. Offering a spread of festive delicacies and themed beverages, guests can mingle with family and friends in private cabanas or on the outdoor terrace at Address Dubai Mall.

Where: Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh225 inclusive soft beverages

When: December 24 from 7pm to 11.30pm

Liwan Restaurant

Liwan Restaurant at Swissôtel Al Ghurair will be serenading guests as they tuck into a buffet of seasonal favourites. Unwrap the festivities with a spread filled with traditional holiday favorites and a special Christmas carol performance.

Where: Liwan Restaurant, Swissotel Al Ghurair

Price: Dh215, including house beverages, children ages 6-12pay half and children ages 0-5 dine for free

When: December 24 from 7.30pm to 11pm

Cleo`s Table (Santa visit)

Dine alfresco-style this Christmas with a Mediterranean feast at Cleo’s Table, bringing flavours of southern Europe to your plate with a menu that will satisfy holiday cravings. Indulge in a seabass, prime beef or salmon main, and finish things off on a sweet note with a delectable crepe suzette with orange zest. Surrounded by festive decorations, a tree and a special visitor from the North Pole, getting into the holiday spirit is inevitable.

Where: Caesars Palace Bluewater

Price: Dh300 for a menu including seabass and a crêpe suzette

When: December 24, Lunch 12pm to 3pm and Dinner 6pm to 10.30pm

Loumi (Santa visit)

Enjoy quality time with your friends and loved ones over a Christmas-themed International Buffet and great line up of activities and surprises for everyone such as a Santa Claus appearance bringing gifts for the young ones, photo sessions, a choir performance in the lobby and live entertainment at the terrace.

Where: Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Price: Dh189 including soft beverages, Dh219 including 10 house beverages, Dh99 for children aged 5 to 12

When: December 24 from 7pm to 11.30pm

Nikki Beach

Image Credit: Supplied

A special ladies day is being hosted at Nikki Beach Dubai on Christmas Eve this year. Eat dessert first and make it a sweet day at Nikki’s candy-theme carnival. Celebrate Christmas Nikki Beach style with a festive holiday party with your nearest and dearest. Soak up the last of 2019’s rays while partying away with music and entertainment by Nikki Beach resident DJs.

Where: Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira

Price: Dh130 including 6 house beverages for ladies

When: December 24 from 11am to 8pm

Burger & Lobster

Get into the true spirit of Christmas with this special Christmas deal featuring a Turkey Burger and a Pumpkin Tres Leches. This special Christmas Burger is made up of the seasonal favourites, like a turkey patty topped with sage stuffing, braised red cabbage, pickled Brussel sprouts, cranberry aioli, all sandwiched inside a homemade brioche bun; served alongside fries and salad. Then try the Pumpkin Tres Leches with spiced cream.

Where: Burj Daman, DIFC

Price: Dh89 including the burger and dessert

When: From December 24 to January 2 from 12pm to 12am

Matto

Matto restaurant Image Credit: Supplied

This Christmas, Babbo Natale (the Italian Santa Claus) has a three-course dinner and festive madness lined up. Raise a glass of sparkles to Christmas before tucking into a festive feast of heirloom Italian recipes. You can start with a welcome beverage and bruschetta, followed by a choice of insalata di mare e fragile, a salad made with fresh seafood - octopus, calamari and shrimp among other starters. Mains will include an Italian turkey roulade, seafood risotto and tagliatelle pasta with veggie ragout. End your meal with a slice of Italian history - panettone stuffed with ricotta cream and chocolate drops, served with vanilla ice cream and berry sauce.

Where: Oberoi, Business Bay

Price: Dh250 per person for a three-course meal and welcome beverage

When: December 24 from 7pm to 12am

Leonardo

For an authentic Christmas Eve dining experience, Leonardo has prepared a sharing style menu perfect for family and friends. The menu presents multiple courses of comforting Italian favourites including pastas, cured meats, risottos and delectable desserts including the signature Leonardo ‘Special’ Tiramisu.

Where: Stella Di Mare Hotel, Dubai Marina

Price: Dh249 per person with Traditional Italian sharing dinner with welcome beverage and an additional 20 per cent discount off other beverages on the menu, Dh125 for children aged 6 – 12. Children under 5 eat for free

When: December 24 from 6pm to 11.30pm

Social Company

Get into the spirit of Christmas on the eve of the big day with a special festive menu at Social Company, the super hip dine, drink and chill venue. Forget milk and cookies, this menu includes Lobster and Berry Salad, Classic Beef Wellington and Raspberry and Gingerbread Crème Brulee.

Where: Zabeel House, the Greens

Price: Dh265 including food only

When: December 24 from 12pm to 11pm

Asian Kitchen

Gather your girl gang the night before the big day for the Mrs. Claus ladies night at Asian Kitchen – on December 24 women can enjoy free-flowing beverages and three Asian bites.

Where: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dh165 including free flowing beverages for women only

When: December 24 from 7pm to 10pm

Key West

Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy a festive night filled with a Caribbean BBQ serving up some of the best island style food with a selection of traditional festive treats thrown in and carnival style live entertainment to get you off your chairs dancing.

Where: Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira

Price: Dh265 including soft beverages, Dh365 including house beverages, Dh175 for children aged 6 to 12

When: December 24 from 7.30am to 12am

Abu Dhabi

Sahha

This Christmas Eve, try an International cuisine buffet with an open kitchen, and an offering of delicious festive food and winter favorites.

Where: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

Price: Dh260 including soft beverages and a welcome glass of Glühwein, Children under 12 years get half off and under 6 years dine complimentary

When: December 24 from 6pm to 11pm

RAK

Lexington Grill

Revel in holiday spirit with a Christmas Eve dinner at the famous Lexington Grill. Savor a three-course menu including Dry Aged Beef Ravioli and traditional Christmas Turkey stuffed with Chestnut and Sage and served with all the trimmings.

Where: Waldorf Astoria, RAK

Price: Dh395 per person for food, Dh565 per person including a grape pairing.

When: December 25 from 7pm to 11.30pm

Vespa & Brasserie Terrace

Enjoy a Christmas Eve Buffet specially prepared for the occasion. The winter wonderland theme will be complemented with the sounds of the saxophone by Sofia who will be playing tasteful festive tunes.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Price: Dh180 including soft beverages, Dh199 included house beverages

When: December 24 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Le Chalet

Celebrate in style at the beachfront restaurant Le Chalet with a sumptuous four-course set menu dinner. Admire break-taking views and take in the sea breeze with family and friends whilst being treated to a gourmet festive fare, the perfect venue for a laid-back celebration. Enjoy classic dishes from the menu including Smoked Duck, Tortelli Di Spinaci E Ricotta, Lime Sorbet, Traditional Roast Turkey accompanied by all the trimmings and traditional Christmas desserts.

Where: Hilton Al Hamra

Price: A la Carte

When: December 25 from 7pm to 11.30pm

Fujairah

Le Meridien Al Aqah

Make your Christmas Eve special with a special Christmas dinner Buffet on December 24 at Le Meridien Al Aqah. The luxury beach resort is rolling out a buffet of Christmas specialties, including Roasted Turkey, BBQ stations, live cooking stations as well as sushi stations.

Where: Le Meridien Al Aqah, Fujairah

Price: Dj175 with soft drinks and water, Dh225 with house beverages

When: December 24, 2019 from 7pm onwards

Christmas Day Lunch/Brunch

Seafood Kitchen

Indulge in a seafood feast this December with the festive brunch at the Seafood Kitchen. Enjoy dishes while taking in the views of the Atlantis, The Palm for a festive day to remember.

Where: The Pointe

Price: Dh395 including welcome glass of bubbles and house beverages, Dh495 including House beverages and sparkling, Dh695 including Premium LP French bubbles, Dh100 for children aged 6 to 12 years

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Hillhouse Brasserie

The all-singing-all-dancing Christmas brunch – Rat Pack singer included - promises a decadent feast with a food-only or with house beverages. There will also be bouncy castles and a ballpit! With unobstructed views of Downtown Dubai and the lush green fairways of Dubai Hills Golf Course, guests can dive into dedicated oyster, steak tartare, charcuterie and seafood stations. There will also be six courses of family-style chicken and duck pate, chestnut and cranberry salad sharing plates. Tradition hunters can tuck into roast turkey with all the trimmings, Yorkshire pudding and horseradish and mince pies.

Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club

Price: Dh245 for food-only, Dh495 including house beverages, Dh90 for children

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Tortuga

It’s a festive fiesta at Tortuga where guests can enjoy an evening Christmas dinner menu or Christmas Day Brunch with dishes such as beef tacos, grilled chicken fajitas, Acapulco fish talla and the sweet treat classic of churros. The perfect way to celebrate the festive season with a unique twist.

Where:Mina A' Salam

Price:Dh500 per person for soft package, Dh750 per person for house package and Dh850 for bubbles package. Children between 4 – 11 years are Dh200

When: December 25 from 12.30 to 4pm

Pai Thai

Pai Thai Image Credit: Supplied

The all-you-can-eat Christmas Day brunch at Jumeirah Al Qasr’s canal-side restaurant includes authentic Thai starters and soups, a live roast turkey station and dessert buffet at. Signature dishes include gaeng khiew wan gai (green chicken curry) and kao niew ma maug (sweet sticky rice, ripe mango and coconut syrup). Guests can enjoy entertainment by resident traditional dancer, Wanthakan.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Price: Dhs145 for children aged 4-12, Dh295 for food-only, Dh350 including soft beverages, Dh495 including house beverages, Dh650 including premium house beverages

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Perry & Blackwelder’s

Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s Americana-themed smokehouse celebrates Christmas with a two-course set menu available from 12pm to 11.30pm. Revellers can dive into traditional festive turkey delicacies with cornbread stuffing, and other mains including beef hotpot, braised beef, and Cajun spiced blackened salmon. For the sweet toothed, the pie’s the limit with sweet potato, pecan, chocolate brownie banana split, and apple varieties. Alongside your meal, enjoy the clean acoustic tracks of Sound of Nomads, the UAE-born and raised recording artist also known as Khan.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Price: Dh195 for two-course set menu

When: December 25 from 12pm to 11.30pm

Segreto

The Christmas Brunch at Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s favourite Italian outlet is available at AED245 with soft drinks, AED325 with house beverages and AED435 with premium house beverages. Kids cost AED150. Starters including burratine con panzanella and vitello tonnato are complemented with mains of risotto congole e limone, and manzo bollito con salsa verde, among others. Dessert selections include biscotti rococo. What’s more, there will be live entertainment throughout brunch with duo singer and saxophonist Helen and Peter taking centre stage.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Price: Dh245 including soft beverages, Dh325 including house beverages, Dh435 including premium beverages, Dh150 for children

When: December 25 from 1pm to 4pm

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai, is turning one in style Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy a specially curated lunch set menu with a festive twist for groups of 10 or more. You have the options of a two and three-course menu. Dinner bookings are also available exclusively for groups of 40 and above. Guests celebrating the holiday season in large corporate or private groups can take advantage of DRIFT’s festive lunch menu with a Provençal flair and enjoy a meal in a unique setting by the sea. The festive set menu specially curated by Chef de Cuisine Maxime Le Van comprises dishes such as baked Vacherin Mont D’Or cheese, and roasted pumpkin tortellini for starters, followed by gourmet mains including maple glazed cod, as well as Christmas spiced lamb roast. Finishing the festive feast on a sweet note, diners can indulge in Christmas pain perdu, amongst other delicious desserts.

Where: One&Only Royal Mirage

Price: Dh145 for two-course menu, Dh185 for three-course menu

When: December 1 to January 10

Manava (Santa Visit)

Manava, Living up to its name, meaning ‘welcome’ in Tahitian, adults and children will be treated to a spectacular Christmas brunch unlike any other in Dubai. Families with little ones will also be delighted to share in the joy of this Christmas with a special line up of children’s activities which include face painting, bake your own gingerbread and of course a meet and greet with the man of the hour, Santa Claus who comes bearing gifts for all.

Where: Sofitel the Palm

Price: Dh595 per person inclusive of house beverages and festive cocktails, Dh485 per person inclusive of non-alcoholic drinks and festive mocktails, Dh260 for teens 12 to 20 years, Dh130 for children 5 to 11 years, Children 4 years of age and below dine free

When: December 25

Zheng He's

Image Credit: Supplied

Revel in Chinese cuisine with modern flair this festive season with a dining experience at the stunning waterside restaurant, Zheng He’s. Guests can enjoy a mouth-watering à la carte Christmas menu in the evening or a Christmas Day sharing-style brunch and journey to the Orient with family and friends.

Where: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Price: Dh350 per person for soft package, Dh395 per person for house package and Dh695 for bubbles package. Children between 4 – 11 years are Dh150

When: December 25 from 6pm to 11pm

Oni

Where: 2nd Floor, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Price: Dh280 per person including the three course set menu

When: December 24 from 6pm onwards

Shimmers

Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate the festive season on the pristine Jumeirah shore. Shimmers is the perfect location to enjoy memorable Christmas dinner with Greek delicacies from the à la carte menu served on the scenic beach. Make sure you check out their Turkey dinner with all the trimmings including Brussel Sprouts, Apple Red Cabbage , Stuffing, Braising Jus and Red Currant.

Available all day from 12pm – late

Where: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Price: A la Dh158 for the turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

When: December 25 from 6.30pm to 11pm

MasterChef, the TV Experience

Image Credit: Supplied

Head Chef Margarita Vaamonde’s curated Yuletide festive three-course menu features all-new seasonal creations. Starter options include Oyster Soup, Blood Orange and Seared Tuna Salad or Caribbean Christmas Mousse. For mains, guests can opt for Turkey Breast Ballotine, Guinness Venison Saddle or Celeriac Gnocchi. The festive finish is a choice between Apple Tatin, Sticky Date Lava Cake, or Cherry Chocolate Pot-de Crème.

Where: Millennium Marina Place

Price: Dh249 including soft beverages, Dh378 for two hours of free-flowing house grape, Dh478 for two hours of free-flowing premium grape.

When: December 15 to December 30

Hi Five

Hi Five Restaurant & Lounge, the super-chill gastro hangout at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, is embracing the festive season with a month of affordable celebrations. On Christmas and Boxing Day, Hi Five will serve a set menu with seasonal favorites including a roast turkey with all the trimmings. Partygoers can make merry and tuck into the three-course feast including starter, main course, dessert in addition to a brilliant four-hour beverage package.

Where: Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City

Price: Dh275 for a three-course set menu and unlimited house beverages

When: December 25 and 26 from 1pm to 5pm

Ammos

The popular Greek restaurant is rolling out a selection of limited-edition Greek festive specials this season available from 22nd till 30th December. Ammos is also offering a Greek mezze tray paired with a bottle of house grape for only Dh95.

Where: Rixos Premium JBR

Price: Dh95 for food and bottle of house grape

When: December 24, 25, and January 1 from 7pm to 9pm

Fitzroy

Let the trendy European bistro entertain you this Christmas with a special festive lunch. Enjoy a five-course feast including the best in French and British cuisines. Located at Dubai’s newest waterfront dining and entertainment destination, The Pointe you are guaranteed views for days

Where: The Pointe

Price: Dh395 including welcome glass of bubbles and house beverages, Dh495 including House beverages and sparkling, Dh595 including Premium LP French bubbles

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Asian District

Put an Asian twist on your usual festivities with the Festive Brunch at Asian District. Expect a selection of noodles, stir-fries, dim sum, ramen and more. Take a culinary trip around Asia and experience the tastes of Bangkok and Singapore with rich flavours and exciting aromas.

Where: The Pointe

Price: Dh295 including house beverages, Dh395 including House beverages and sparkling, Dh595 including Premium LP French bubbles, Dh100 for children aged 6 to 12 years

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Palapa

Make your December special by experiencing the Navidad Latina Festive brunch on Wednesday, December 25 at Palapa, the Tex-Mex restaurant. With classic Mexican dishes including tacos, enchiladas, tapas and more. Entertainment by DJ Noel! HoHoHo!

Where: The Pointe

Price: Dh395 including welcome glass of bubbles and house beverages, Dh495 including House beverages and sparkling, Dh695 including Premium LP French bubbles, Dh100 for children aged 6 to 12 years

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Tucano

Celebrate with the entire family at Tucano this year and experience traditional Brazilian cuisine – choose from either the Santa’s Churrasco Experience or the Festive Gaucho Buffet on Wednesday, December 25. Enjoy 20 cuts from Chef Ramos’ smoking grill for Dh295, or dine from the buffet table to enjoy a delicious Brazilian spread. Packages for the buffet start from Dh365 per head.

Where: The Pointe

Price: Dh295 including 20 cuts from Chef Ramos’ smoking grill, Dh395 including the open buffet and House beverages, Dh100 for children aged 6 to 12 years

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Mama Pho

Head to Mama Pho this December for a Thai & Vietnamese brunch to remember – enjoy a grand festive brunch on December 25th with all of your favorite Thai dishes from 12.30pm to 4pm. indulge in delicious dishes and spend some quality time with your nearest and dearest.

Where: The Pointe

Price: Dh395 including welcome glass of bubbles and house beverages, Dh495 including House beverages and sparkling, Dh695 including Premium LP French bubbles, Dh100 for children aged 6 to 12 years

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Fat Chow

Celebrate at Fat Chow this December with a Cantonese feast for the whole family to enjoy. Chow down on a wide variety of dishes for an afternoon of festive feasting.

Where: The Pointe

Price: Dh395 including welcome glass of bubbles and house beverages, Dh495 including House beverages and sparkling, Dh695 including Premium LP French bubbles, Dh100 for children aged 6 to 12 years

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

The Galliard (Santa visit)

Renowned in Istanbul for its indulgent, artfully prepared contemporary Mediterranean fusion cuisine. The Galliard hosts a special a la carte Christmas Day lunch inspired by expressions of Italian, French and Turkish food. There will even be a turkey carving at the venue. The Turkish-Mediterranean spot boasts an up-close views of the Burj Khalifa. The hotspot brings dancing waiters, flamboyant service, live entertainment, a special visit from Santa Clause and much more which will cater for foodies and party-goers alike to the Downtown Dubai spot.

Where: Address Downtown

Price: A la Carte

When: December 25 and 26 from 12pm onwards.

Mix by Alain Ducasse (Santa visit)

This popular weekly brunch is hosting a special one off Christmas Day edition and is one for those who like to party. Enjoy live entertainment from the live band, saxophonist and magician, and festive food created by Michelin star Chef’s and a party atmosphere. Don’t be surprised if you see Santa busting some moves on the dancefloor, as this is a party brunch perfect for those avoiding the stuffy formal Christmas dinner. The party won’t stop after brunch, from 5pm the DJ will take things up a notch as guests are invited to continue the party until 9pm.

Where: Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dh299 including soft drinks, Dh399 including house beverages, Dh499 including sparkling grape, Dh599 including bubbly

When: From December 25 from 1pm to 5pm and after party from 5pm to 9pm

Il Faro

Head to Il Faro this December for an authentic Italian experience. Try the Buon Natale Buffet. Tuck into tasty Italian dishes with your loved ones for a hearty feast of Italian cuisine and waterside views.

Where: Palm Jumeirah

Price: Price: Dh265 including welcome glass of bubbles and house beverages, Dh365 including House beverages and sparkling, Dh565 including Premium LP French bubbles, Dh100 for children aged 6 to 12 years

When: From December 24 from 12.30pm to 4pm and after party from 5pm to 9pm

Matto

Image Credit: Supplied

This Christmas, Babbo Natale (the Italian Santa Claus) has a three-course dinner and festive madness lined up. Raise a glass of sparkles to Christmas before tucking into a festive feast of heirloom Italian recipes. You can start with a welcome beverage and bruschetta, followed by a choice of insalata di mare e fragile, a salad made with fresh seafood - octopus, calamari and shrimp among other starters. Mains will include an Italian turkey roulade, seafood risotto and tagliatelle pasta with veggie ragout. End your meal with a slice of Italian history - panettone stuffed with ricotta cream and chocolate drops, served with vanilla ice cream and berry sauce.

Where: Oberoi, Business Bay

Price: Dh250 per person for a three-course meal and welcome beverage

When: From December 25 to January 2 from 7pm to 12am

Origins, Vida Emirates Hills

Gather with family and friends at the lively Christmas Day Brunch at Origins to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Enjoy a spread with selections from the live BBQ station and sip on the refreshing selection of festive beverages as you sing along to Christmas classics. This fabulously festive brunch is the way to celebrate this time of year with loved ones.

Where: Vida Emirates Hills

Price: Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh395included house beverages, Dh495 including premium Beverages Children 6-11 years dine half off; Children 5 years and below dine free

When: December 25 from 12pm to 4pm

Bacchanal

Celebrate in indulgence this Christmas with a buffet like no other. With a ‘more is more’ philosophy, feast on a turkey with traditional trimmings to Australian Wagyu beef and Scottish smoked salmon. Sprinkled with Christmas spirit, from live entertainment with holiday hits to fun-filled activities keeping the little ones entertained.

Where: Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai

Price: Dh400 including soft beverages, Dh600 including house beverages, Dh800 including bubbly, Children aged 4 - 11 enjoy half off; children aged 3 and below dine for free.

When: December 25 from 1pm to 5pm

Cleo`s Table (Santa visit)

Dine alfresco-style this Christmas with a Mediterranean feast at Cleo’s Table, bringing flavours of southern Europe to your plate with a menu that will satisfy holiday cravings. Indulge in a seabass, prime beef or salmon main, and finish things off on a sweet note with a delectable crepe suzette with orange zest. Surrounded by festive decorations, a tree and a special visitor from the North Pole, getting into the holiday spirit is inevitable.

Where: Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai

Price: Dh300 for a menu including prime beef and a crêpe suzette

When: December 25, Lunch 12pm to 3pm and Dinner 6pm to 10.30pm

Lah Lah

Looking for a non-traditional way to celebrate Christmas Day this year? Head up to the Tinsel and Tidings Brunch at Lah Lah, the popular edgy pan-Asian kitchen and bar, for its Asian-inspired festive feast with sharing platters including red chili prawns, roast turkey served with roasted sweet potato, tomato, onion, Asian vegetable and red grape jus, finished off with a mango sticky rice.

Where: Zabeel House, the Greens

Price: Dh375 including house beverages, Dh450 including premium beverages

When: December 25 from 1pm to 4pm or from 7pm to 10pm

Omakase

Mingle this festive season at Paru – a stylish rooftop restaurant with a modern Japanese menu created by Michelin-star chef Akira Back. Choose between two terraces with views of the JBR skyline while indulging in a six-course menu and two hours of free-flowing beverages. Enjoy a celebration while eating signature ceviche, miso black cod and temaki hand rolls amidst chilled DJ beats.

Where: Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai

Price: Dh450 including soft beverages; Dh650 including house beverages; Dh850 including Champagne

When: December 25 from 7pm 11pm

Azure

Azure’s ‘Santa, Take Me to Bed’ brunch is an eccentric, fun and relaxing way to celebrate Christmas Day - whether you’ve been naughty or nice. Offering pan-Asian food, Azure will serve brunch straight to the sunbeds, starting with cranberry glazed sticky chicken wings, festive crab rainbow roll and kimcheese quesadilla smoked vegetable dip. Festive mains include Santa’s salmon sandwich with house cured beetroot, orange and dill salmon with sultana, celeriac & apple coleslaw, caramelised walnut crunch on milk bread bun; and the Crimbo club sandwich with milk bread tower, honey soy glazed turkey, sage and onion omelette, cranberry mayonnaise, five spiced beef tenderloin, lettuce & roasted pepper. For a tropical finish, guests can tuck into a fruit and eggnog ice dessert served with lychee, melon, papaya, coconut, spiced pineapple ice, grass jelly in vanilla eggnog cream.

Where: Azure, Rixos Premium, JBR

Price: Dh225 including free-flowing soft drinks, Dh345 including free-flowing house beverages, Dh445 including bubbles

When: December 25 from 1pm to 4pm

Zhen Wei (Santa visit)

Elevate your dining experience this Christmas with an Asian lunch at Zhen Wei. A feast for the senses, indulge in the fragrant flavours and crispy Beijing duck with all the traditional condiments. Blending authentic Asian style with festive cheer, this sumptuous lunch will get you in the holiday spirit with bon bon crackers and a visit from Santa.

Where: Caesars Palace Bluewater

Price: Dh388 including soft beverages, Dh488 including house beverages

When: December 25 from 12pm to 3.30pm

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Celebrate Christmas Day with a feast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen. Serving up traditional turkey Wellington, trimmings and pudding, the multi-Michelin-star chef’s dishes will satisfy all Christmas cravings. In true holiday spirit, the restaurant will come alive with a three-piece band, Christmas carollers, a festive photo booth and a special visitor from the North Pole. Enjoy unlimited starters and desserts with your choice of à la carte mains.

Where: Caesars Palace Bluewater

Price: Dh295 for children 4 - 11 years old, Dh495 including soft beverages, Dh695 including house beverages, Dh795 including sparkling grape, Dh895 including bubbly

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Loumi (Santa visit)

Come over with your family and friends and celebrate the season in a special Christmas-themed brunch buffet with a great mix of international dishes and traditional yule tide delicacies. Be ready for the jam-packed day filled with fun festivities including Santa Claus appearance, choir performance and live entertainment.

Where: Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Price: Dh219 including soft beverages, Dh279 including 10 house beverages, Dh79 for children aged 5 to 12

When: December 25 from 12pm to 4pm

Rose and Crown

Image Credit: Supplied

To celebrate the day of Christmas, drop by for a traditional festive buffet with activities for children. Start the enticing afternoon with a special spread filled with festive flavors. Apart from the traditional plates, there will also be desserts available all through the afternoon. The bar will be open as usual so guests can toast to good times with their loved ones. A host of activities have also been planned for your little ones. Wreath-making, Christmas tree decoration, muffin making, pie baking, are just few of the many events to look forward to. Apart from that, a special kids menu will be available upon request. Once you are done with the food and drinks, head down to the special tea station and enjoy exotic teas and biscuits, just as the Brits do back home.

Where: The Atrium, Al Habtoor City

Price: Dh195 excluding beverages

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Liwan Restaurant (Santa visit)

Liwan Restaurant at Swissotel Al Ghurair is throwing a family friendly Christmas Day brunch, known as the Magical Play House. Guests will be invited to escape to a wonderland of festivities buzzing with the holiday spirit. Traditional Christmas favourites will be prepared for a family feast buffet spread, with a dedicated kid’s area, an appearance from Santa complete with gifts for the little ones and a live band singing all the famous Christmas tunes. There will be live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Where: Liwan Restaurant, Swissotel Al Ghurair

Price: Dh235, including house beverages, children ages 6-12pay half and children ages 0-5 dine for free

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Cabana (Santa visit)

Diners are invited to indulge in festive treats at the poolside Festive Brunch at Cabana. A gingerbread house decoration session in the Qix club and surprise visit by the jolly old man himself ensures that little ones do not miss on their favourite festive traditions.

Where: Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh295inclusive soft beverages, Dh395 including house beverages, Dh495 per person including premium beverages

When: December 27 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm

The Bungalow

Head down to the Bungalow for a special Bad Santa Holiday Christmas Day party, which includes a three-course set menu with vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request. Each package lasts for 4 hours and begins as soon as you arrive. Reservation required (minimum of 4 people)

Where: The Bungalow, La Mer

Price: Dh180 including soft drinks, Dh250 including unlimited punch, mulled grape and other house beverages

When: Whenever you arrive

The Restaurant (Santa visit)

At this special edition of the Garden Brunch at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard, diners are set to enjoy a choice of festive foods such as roasted turkey and beef wellington across live cooking and carving stations, with a Burj Khalifa view. A special treat awaits children with a surprise Santa visit and a dedicated corner for fun games and activities.

Where: Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh395 including house beverages, Dh495 including premium beverages

When: December 25 from 1pm to 5pm

Prego’s

Enjoy the taste of Italy at Prego’s as you take part in their Italian Christmas Brunch. Celebrate the joy of Christmas with friends and Family.

Where: Media Rotana, Media City

Price: Dh230 including soft beverages, Dh290 including house beverages

When: December 25 from 12pm to 3.30pm

Channels

Celebrate with an International Traditional Christmas Brunch at Channels, the home of international cuisine at a relaxed setting.

Where: Media Rotana, Media City

Price: Dh180 including soft beverages, Dh240 including house beverages

When: December 25 from 12pm to 3.30pm

Nelson’s

Experience Christmas the British way at Nelson’s, as they welcome you to celebrate your Christmas Day with your family and friends with their British offerings including a roast turkey carving station.

Where: Media Rotana, Media City

Price: Dh150 including 2 standard house beverages

When: December 25 from 12pm to 3.30pm

Millennium Al Barsha

Enjoy a Christmas themed brunch with an extensive buffet of festive treats inclusive of bouncy castle and face painting for kids.

Where: Millennium Al Barsha

Price: Dh120 per person

When: December 27 from 12.30 pm until 3.30 pm

The Stage, Paramount Hotel

An experience complete with festive props, The Stage presents a contemporary Christmas Day brunch. With culinary elves at play and seven stations of different cuisines including traditional roasts, American, Asian, Middle Eastern and Italian dishes for every palette.

Where: The Stage, Paramount Hotel

Price: Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh350 including Bubbly

When: Wednesday December 25, 2019 from 12.30pm to 4pm

JA Resort

Celebrate Christmas Day with a brunch filled with 150 traditional festive dishes combined with international favourites and a huge kids buffet with candy counter and gingerbread houses. With live entertainment, and a special appearance from Santa at 2pm, the Christmas Day Brunch has a huge outdoor area available in the pleasant weather for those who book early.

Where: Palmito Garden, JA Beach Hotel

Price: Dh250 per person with soft beverage, Dh395 per person with house beverages

When: December 25 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Abu Dhabi

Sahha

This Christmas, try an International cuisine buffet with an open kitchen, and an offering of delicious festive food and winter favorites.

Where: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

Price: Dh260 including soft beverages and a welcome glass of Glühwein, Children under 12 years get half off and under 6 years dine complimentary

When: December 25, 2019 from 6pm to 11pm

Verso

Verso presents a tasty Christmas Italian brunch served to the table as well as live stations, providing a festive culinary tour of Italy. Brunch-goers can dine indoors to enjoy Christmas tunes or al-fresco, on the large outdoor terrace, while little ones can join their parents for a fun-filled afternoon.

Where: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

Price: Dh3200 including soft beverages, Dh440 including sparkling grape Children under 12 years get half off and under 6 years dine complimentary

When: December 25, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm

RAK

Lexington Grill

Revel in holiday spirit witha Christmas day dinner at the famous Lexington Grill. Savor a three-course menu including Dry Aged Beef Ravioli and traditional Christmas Turkey stuffed with Chestnut and Sage and served with all the trimmings.

Where: Waldorf Astoria, RAK

Price: Dh395 per person for food, Dh565 per person including a grape pairing.

When: December 25 from 7pm to 11.30pm

Vespa & Brasserie Terrace

Celebrate Christmas Day with the family surrounded by comfort food, music and other goodies. Experience the Islander’s brunch for a special day out with the family. The party continues at The Anchor Bar from 4pm onwards.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Price: Dh234 including soft beverages

When: December 25 from 1pm to 4pm

Treats

Black Tap

Image Credit: Supplied