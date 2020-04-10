Brownie Point has been working effortlessly to strengthen its online presence Image Credit: Supplied

There’s no doubt about the impact COVID-19 is having on the world right now; not only financially but also on the mental well-being of people, who have been forced to stay indoors and socially distance themselves from their friends, family, and colleagues.

In these hard times, Brownie Point is spreading happiness, smiles and love through cakes and desserts that are passionately prepared in its bake shops.

Staying at home doesn’t necessarily mean losing on the chance to celebrate your birthday. In fact, it’s a unique opportunity to celebrate it with the ones who matter to you the most and keep it extremely private and cosy. Keeping this in mind, Brownie Point has introduced the concept of very small-sized cakes starting from as small as 250g to 500g, for very private home parties, and these can be shared among two to five persons only.

“We’re noticing customers coming up with fun and innovative ways to celebrate birthdays with friends and family, such as sending a small cake to all of their friends and distant family and then having them come on video apps to surprise the birthday celebrant and cutting the cake on the app itself,” said Rajbir Kohli, Owner, Brownie Point.

“We agree that these are difficult times, but a cake or a dessert always works wonders in lighting up the mood and cheering someone up in tough situations too.”

Going with the past trends, Brownie Point has been working effortlessly to strengthen its online presence by adopting e-commerce on its website (Browniepointuae.com) and also signing up with a couple of online apps like Zomato and Shugah. Brownie Point is adopting hygiene and sanitisation standards recommended by the World Health Organisation to ensure safe handling of food, right from sourcing of ingredients, and preparation of baked products, to the delivery.