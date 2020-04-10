Bhoujan has been a favourite of food lovers since it opened in 2010 in Dubai Motor City Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight The restaurant is following all local ordinances while preparing and delivering food, and also a high level of cleanliness, sanitation practice, and precaution to ensure a safe experience while delivering food to your doorstep.



There’s something about home you cannot quite replicate. It’s where the senses find comfort and relaxation. The kitchen, in particular, is the one place that excites the senses like no other because cooking is a multisensory experience. It is a place that’s especially comforting for anyone who enjoys home-cooked food, as nothing beats meals cooked in your own kitchen. However, there’s something even better — home-cooked food prepared by mums.

Mothers preparing delicious dishes, day after day, meal after meal, is one of the most comforting memories of home. The aromas of her spices, the placating sounds of oil frying on the tava, the visual delight of food freshly cooked, the digging of your fingers into the curries to relish the textures and release those vital ingredients for good digestion, and finally the savouring of the succulent dish. What would we be without mum’s home-cooked food?

Bhoujan's mobile application makes it easier to order Image Credit: Supplied

This is what’s at the heart of Bhoujan — food cooked just like how mum does it, and every dish is served with dollops of love. Moreover, when it comes to comfort food, no other cuisine in the world comes close to gratifying all five senses the way Indian cuisine does. It isn’t just a gastronomical indulgence, it’s soul satisfying nourishment. It’s the reason why flavours from Bhoujan are always a homecoming celebration.

A family-owned restaurant run by Mr and Mrs B. S. Gandhi, who first ventured into the restaurant business in Mumbai in 1973, Bhoujan has been a favourite of food lovers since it opened in 2010 in Dubai Motor City. Bhoujan’s authentic Indian cuisine specialises in home-style food in a friendly neighbourhood restaurant. Some of Bhoujan’s popular specialities include tandoori kebabs, handi biryani and other varieties of biryani, butter chicken, chaats and its special desi Chinese selection.