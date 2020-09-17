Following a summer series held under the Travel Through Food theme, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season’s Chef’s Table series will run the second of five year-round instalments under the banner of From Dunes to Oceans until October 15th.
The series, which is dubbed ‘From Dunes to Oceans’ will feature 10 of the capital’s well-loved restaurants curating limited-edition, five-course menus that embrace culture, Khaleeji heritage and regional flavours.
Foodies can expect both vegetarian and non-vegetarian offerings from popular Vietnamese, Indian, Italian and other international cuisines, with prices Dh350 per person.
The latest Chef’s Table will be hosted in Namak by Kunal Kapur, Tori No Su, the award-winning Vietnamese hotspot, Hoi An; European eateries, Rosemary and Bentley Kitchen; Thai-style seafood market, Fishmarket; Italian trattoria, Mare Mare; Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse; Lebanese favorite, Sambusek; and contemporary Indian fusion at Tamba.
From Dunes to Oceans is the second Chef’s Table series in a five-strong programme championed by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi to promote the emirate’s fine dining outlets over a 12-month period.