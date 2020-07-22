Abevia Evaporated Milk is the result of years of research and innovation which has gone behind in the developing the final and great tasting product which is now available in a grocery store near you. With over 30 years of experience and heritage, Nutridor, a fully owned subsidy of the TGI Group has being synonymous with great quality products in all the markets they have ventured in. Quality is part of its DNA, achieved by using only the best quality ingredients from European and Asian markets resulting in a superior product that not just tastes great but is easy on the pocket as well. Enjoy the goodness of Abevia with this lip-smacking yet easy recipe.
Mango smoothie with Abevia Evaporated Milk
Ingredients
● ¼ cup Abevia Evaporated Milk
● 1 mango, cubed
● 4 tbsp sugar
● 3 cups crushed ice
● 1 cup water
● ½ tsp chopped pistachio
Preparation
● Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
● Garnish with chopped pistachio