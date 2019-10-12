These crazy and over the top monster milkshakes are all the rage

Start your weekend off right with a crazy milkshake Image Credit: Black Tap

Black Tap

This burger place is known for its crazy monster milkshakes. The shakes themselves kind of qualify as a full dessert. My favourite is the birthday cake, but cookies and cream supreme or the Brooklyn Blackout are a fan fave.

Location Jumeirah Al Naseem Cost Dh69 Timings Daily from 11am to 12am

Sugar Factory

Image Credit: Supplied

The Marsh Me Allow shake is made with marshmallows combined with homemade cookies, nutella, hazelnut and caramel ice cream. Garnished with mixed candies and a chocolate coated on the glass wall. It's tasty, it's crazy and it's a lot of fun.

Location City Walk, La Mer, Festival City Cost Dh90 Timings various

The Shake Colony (best value for money)

This recently opened Milkshake shop is a small little spot in the heart of Qusais. They serve various different milkshake flavours and crazy shakes for a good price. The regular shakes cost Dh7, while the crazy shakes start at Dh9.

Location Qusais, Block C, Sheikh Rashid Colony Cost Dh9 for a crazy shake Timings Daily from 12pm to 12am

Fume

One of the first spots to introduce the crazy milkshake to Dubai, Fume is an oldie but a goodie, with lots of delicious flavours. Try the bronut monster shake if you want something crazy, filling and that just tastes good.

Location Pier 7, Dubai Marina Dubai Cost varies Timings Daily from 9am to 1am and on weekends until 2am

Ice Lab

I disocvered ice lab on Instagram, as one does. And went to visit their little shop in the most random residential area in Meydan. They make a huge selection of shakes, served in a glass Nutella like jar. The crowd favourite is the Lotus with Nutella, but you can explore an entire list of different shake flavours including pistachio, Ferrero Rocher, Galaxy and popcorn just to name a few.

Location Al Meydan Rd, behind Al Qouz Pond Park, Al Khawaneej 1 behind Al Mamsha and Nadd Al Hamar Cost Shakes start from Dh20 Timings Daily from 10am to 12am and on weekends until 2am

Circle Café

This monster shake is on their secret menu, which means you have to make a special request when you are ordering your food. It is huge and good for more than two people.

Location Dubai Mall Branch Cost Dh135 Timings Daily from 10am to 12am Contact 04 3380049

Soda Font

Soda Font is a retro themed spot that makes 1950's style floats, milshakes sodas and healthy juice boosters.

Location The Beach opposite JBR Cost Dh45 for a crazy shake Timings Daily from 10am to 12am

Moylos (great taste)

One of my favourite burger spots in Dubai also makes a mean milkshake. These are more substance over style, as the milkshakes are slightly tamer than what you would expect a crazy shake to look like, but they taste amazing.

Location Jumeirah Beach Road, near Sunset Mall Cost varies Timings Daily from 12pm to 2am

Sugar Moo

This dessert parlour introduced shakes into their repetoire a few years back, but they are still favourites and totally instagrammable. Lotus all the way for me.