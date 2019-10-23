Here’s a roundup of some delicious treats for your Diwali celebrations

Dahi kebab empanadas with pear and walnut salad Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Dahi kebab empanadas with pear and walnut salad

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 25 mins | Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients

For dahi kebab

500g hung yoghurt

1 bell pepper, finely chopped

1 small piece of ginger, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

100g icing sugar

2 tbsp honey

6-8 slices of white bread

For pear and walnut salad

1 medium sized pear

90ml water

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp onion seeds

4 walnuts

5-6 arugula leaves

1 tbsp grated parmesan

100ml oil for frying

Method

1. Add the yoghurt and all other ingredients for the kebab, except bread, in a bowl, mixing until smooth. Season.

2. Roll the slices of the bread with a rolling pin. Stuff the empanadas with yoghurt mixture using an empanada press or gujia mould. Keep the empanadas in a refrigerator for some time.

3. For the pear, pour water in a pan along with salt, sugar, fennel and onion seeds. Bring to the boil and then drop the pear in it. Take the pan off the stove, allowing the pear to cool in the syrup for 10 minutes. Remove the pear from the syrup and cut into thin slices. Gently toss the sliced pears with arugula leaves and walnut.

4. Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan and fry the empanadas until golden brown.

5. Grate parmesan on top of the kebabs and serve with pear and walnut salad and tamarind chutney.

— Recipe courtesy of Trèsind

Avocado Galouti kebab, tortilla paratha, salsa and sour cream Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Avocado Galouti kebab, tortilla paratha, salsa and sour cream

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 10mins

Cooking time: 25mins | Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients

For avocado galouti

3 Hass avocados, ripe, peeled

2 medium potatoes, boiled

1/2 of a medium onion, chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

1 sprig coriander leaves, chopped

2 tbsp roasted gram lentil powder

1/2 tsp green cardamom powder

For tomato salsa

1 medium onion, chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1/2 of a small red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 of a small green bell pepper, chopped

1 sprig coriander leaves, chopped

4 tsp Tabasco sauce

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

For sour cream

4 tbsp fresh cream

2 tsp lime juice

1 tortilla sheet

Method

1. To make the galouti kebab, first cut the avocados lengthwise and mash with a fork. Now add all the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well and season with salt.

2. Make small patties of the mixture and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

3. To make the tomato salsa, add all the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well, seasoning with salt.

4. To make the sour cream, mix the fresh cream and lime juice. Add salt to taste and whisk them together.

5. Cut the tortilla sheet in small bite-sized circles.

6. Sear the avocado patties and tortilla pieces on a hot pan for a few seconds.

7. Place the patties on tortilla, top off with sour cream and tomato salsa.

— Recipe courtesy of Trèsind

Asparagus Korma Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Asparagus Korma

Serves: 2 | Prep time: 5mins

Cooking time: 25mins | Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

1 bunch assorted asparagus, white and green

7-8 cashew nuts

1 large onion, chopped

1 inch ginger, peeled

5 garlic cloves, crushed

2 green chillies, chopped

2 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

1/4 tsp clove powder

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

3 tbsp ghee

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup milk (optional)

1 cup plain yoghurt, full fat

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

Method

1. Peel asparagus and keep aside.

2. Boil half the nuts and onion with ginger, garlic and chillies. Cool and grind to a fine paste in a food processor. Add the ground spices and mix.

3. Fry the remaining nuts in ghee to a golden brown colour and set aside for garnish.

4. For the korma gravy, heat the oil and fry the remaining onion over medium heat until browned, stirring frequently. Add the puréed nut paste with onion to it and cook for a couple of minutes.

5. Blanch asparagus in boiling water with salt for 10 seconds, take them out from the water. Add blanched asparagus to the korma gravy.

6. Reduce heat to low, add water to the gravy. You can add milk to make it richer. Add yoghurt while taking care not to overcook it, as it will separate.

7. Garnish with cilantro and fried cashew nuts and serve over rice.

— Recipe courtesy of Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai

Paneer kathi roll Image Credit: Jason Arquillano

Paneer kathi roll

Serves: 3 | Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins | Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

2 1/2 tbsp corn oil

200g paneer block

1 tsp cumin seeds

2-3 garlic, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

1/2 of a red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 of a yellow bell pepper, sliced

1-2 small tomatoes, chopped

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp kasuri methi

2 tortilla bread

For the mint sauce

1 bunch of mint leaves

1/2 bunch coriander leaves

2-3 garlic

7-8 tbsp yoghurt

2 tsp lemon juice

2 green chillies

1/2 tsp chaat masala

Method

1. For the mint sauce, blend all the ingredients together except yoghurt and chaat masala. Transfer it to a mixing bowl, then add the yoghurt and chaat masala and stir it well.

2. Heat one tbsp of oil in a pan. Cut the paneer block in julienne strips. Fry these for a couple of minutes and set these aside.

3. Heat the pan, add rest of the corn oil. Add cumin and chopped garlic and sauté these well. Add onion and bell pepper and sauté these for about two minutes. Add tomatoes, green chillies, kasuri methi and other powdered spices and cook these well.

4. Warm up the tortilla bread slightly. Spread two spoons of the paneer mixture on the tortilla bread and roll it. Keep it on the griller for about five minutes until grill marks appear.

5. Serve with mint sauce.