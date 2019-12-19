Chill out this festive season and order your meal, with all the trimmings, right at home

1. Where: Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

For guests looking to host Thanksgiving at home or a turkey-dinner with friends and family this season, P&B’s traditional American turkey comes complete with corn bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and a choice of four sides. An affordable option for groups, hampers start at Dh495 for 4 to 6 people (6kg turkey) upwards through to the biggest hamper for 7 to 10 people at Dh895 with a choice of four sides (11kg turkey). They need 48-hour advance booking with collection from P&B at Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

2. Where: The Duck Hook, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Boulevard or Dubai Hills Golf Club

The sporting and country gastropub is serving up a par-cooked boneless turkey breast and stuffed legs with all the trimmings, desserts, mince pies and crackers, with options for two people starting from Dh399 through to takeaway options for 10 people at Dh1,499. Also, an optiont to add sides including sausages wrapped in real bacon, roast potatoes, honey-roasted parsnips and a choice of popular English desserts including sticky toffee pudding with sticky toffee sauce or Christmas pudding with custard laced with distilled grape (brandy) are on the takeaway menu. Order in advance for collection from one of the two venues.

3. Where: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

For those who want to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of their own home, but without slaving over the stove, this offering includes a takeaway option inclusive of whole herb roasted turkey, duck fat roasted potatoes, brussels sprouts, roast carrots, apricot stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, honey roasted parsnips and an irresistible Christmas pudding. Collections direct from the hotel until December 26. Prices are Dh520 (5 to 7kgs) and Dh700 (7 to 9kgs).

4. Where: O’Learys, Hilton Dubai Creek

Spend quality time with family over a sumptuous meal for up to six people to feast on. Priced at Dh550, the turkey from the Boston-inspired sports restaurant comes with trimmings and all the yummy sides. Orders will need to be placed 48 hours prior with payment in advance.

5. Where: Vida Emirates Hills

The succulent takeaway turkey comes with all the trimmings such as fig and sage stuffing, roast potatoes, rosemary salt, brussels sprouts, chive crumbs, grandma’s carrots, cranberry sauce and gravy, giving you the chance to relax and spend more time with friends and family and avoid the mess and stress of cooking in the kitchen. Orders must be made three days in advance between 3 to 6pm until December 24. Dh850 inclusive of a wholesome turkey along with all the trimmings.

6.Where: Shangri-La Dubai

Sit back, relax and leave the cooking to us with Shangri-La Hotel’s top chefs. Turkey takeways start at Dh699 for 5 to 6kgs that will serve up to 8 people. They also have a Rosemary lamb leg (Dh575) that will also serve 8 people. Orders need to be made 48 hours in advance. The hotel is giving a complimentary Yule Log for each takeaway order.

7. Where: La Ville Hotel & Suites

Pre-order traditional roasts – cooked to perfection, including roast turkey and beef along with trimmings and condiments and wow your guests at the comfort of your home. The savoury sides include cranberry sauce, roasted honey-glazed carrots, buttered mashed potatoes, chestnuts, braised red cabbage, and glazed brussels sprouts. End dinner on a sweet note with Specoloos Cheesecake for dessert. Dh400 for a half-roast turkey (2.5kg), Dh700 for a full roast turney (5kg) or roast beef (2kg). Until December 25. Order 48 hours in advance until 6pm on December 22. Also, free delivery within City Walk.

8. Where: Manzil Downtown

Make the festive celebrations stress free and save time to spend with family by taking home a festive menu tailored specially to the season’s craving or have a sweet Christmas hamper, starting from Dhs25 filled with Christmas stolen, gingerbread cookies and mince pies that can be delivered to your doorsteps. The slow-roasted small turkey (5-6kg) is good for four to six people and priced at Dh695. A bigger celebratory group can opt for the 9-10kg turkey priced at Dh995. Both turkey options come with delicious trimmings including herb roasted baby potatoes, seasonal brussels sprout with chestnut, traditional Christmas turkey gravy, festive spiced cranberry sauce, a selection of Christmas cookies, mince pie, Christmas pudding and Christmas crackers. A 48-hour advance notice is required. Pick-up timings are 11am to 9pm.

9. Where: Yasmine Lounge, Swissotel Al Ghurair

Let this restaurant’s culinary team lend you a hand in preparing a wonderful festive feast for your friends and family. Order your take-away roasted turkey, serving 5 to 8 persons, with all traditional trimmings and enjoy a homely celebration. Dh665 (minimum weight must be 8kgs). Until December 25. Advance notice of 72 hours is required.

10. Where: Atlantis, The Palm

For Residents of Dubai who can’t imagine a Thanksgiving without a succulent turkey, Atlantis, The Palm has all cravings covered. A medium turkey which serves 6 to 10 people (8 to 9kg) is priced Dh750 and a large one for 10 to 15 people (9 to 11kg) is priced at Dh995. Both come with cranberry sauce, turkey giblet sauce, bread sauce, chipolata sausage, sage & onion stuffing, roast potatoes, honey-glazed parsnip, Brussel sprouts, green beans and carrots. Orders need to be made 48 hours in advance and can be collected up to December 26.

11. Where: Caesars Imperial Christmas Turkey

For those who prefer to feast in style at home, this turkey covers every taste and festive wish. The whole roasted turkey dinner family package includes a traditional roast turkey, sausage wrap, braised red cabbage, sage mashed potatoes, roast potatoes and vegetables, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and bread sauce, and not forgetting the Christmas pudding, mince pies and assorted chocolates. Prices start at Dh250 per person with a minimum order of 12 people, while individual turkey portions are also available at Dh275 per person with no minimum order required. Additional sides, extras and sweet treats can also be included to any order, and orders should be placed at least 72 hours in advance.

12. Where: Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Bring the Festive spirit to your home with our Christmas turkey takeaway accompanied with the traditional trimmings. Choose from a small 5 to 6kg turkey for 6 to 8 persons priced at Dh499 or a large 8 to 9kg turkey for 8 to 10 persons or 3kg honey baked gammon for 8 to 10 persons, priced at Dh699. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. Until January 7.

13. Where: The Rose & Crown, Al Habtoor City

Prepared to perfection and served with all the traditional trimmings to make your Christmas feast a memorable one, bag yourself a 6kg butterball turkey served with Brussel sprouts, buttered carrots, roasted parsnips, potatoes, turkey jus and cranberry sauce. Priced at Dh495, it can easily feed around six to eight people. Order 24 hours in advance for delivery between December 23 and 26.

14. Where: Millennium Lounge, Meydan Hotel

Prepared by the chefs and delivered right to the doorstep, guests can choose from a whole roasted turkey served with chestnut stuffing, roast potatoes, roast root vegetables, buttered brussels sprouts, chicken sausages in blankets, gravy and cranberry sauce with trimmings and treats. A small turnkey is priced Dh750, a large turkey package is for Dh850 and a complete package is Dh1,200. Additional trimmings are Dh65 per portion. Bookings need to be hone 72 hours in advance.

15. Where: Palazzo Versace

Host a festive feast in the comfort of your home and let these guys take care of all the details. Servings include succulent roasted whole turkey with all the trimmings, as well as roast potatoes, chicken sausages, roast vegetables, glazed chestnuts, brussel sprouts, cranberry sauce and turkey bacon. Dh800 for a 8 to 10kg turkey, suitable for 8 to 8 people. Until December 26.

16. Where: Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Treat your loved ones to a scrumptious Christmas turkey cooked with the secret recipe of Sofitel, without leaving the comfort of your home. Order before It’s priced Dh650 with additional accompaniments at Dh65. There’s a discount if you order before December 19.

17. Where: Melia Desert Palm Dubai

Foodies can order a traditional 6kg turkey complete with all the trimmings including potatoes, carrots, Brussel sprouts, homemade gravy, cranberry sauce and tasty stuffing. The hotel’s brassiere, Epicure will be dishing out turkeys between December 15 and 27 but order needs to be placed 48 hours in advance. Each turkey is priced at Dh550 ideal for 8 to 10 people. An extra Dh100 will be charged for delivery to surrounding areas including Mirdif, Al Warqa and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

18. Where: Sheraton Mall of the Emirates

Whether it’s a family gathering or an office Christmas party, pre-order a traditional, oven roasted, stuffed turkey and enjoy the traditional roast served along with all the festive favourites including tender roasted sweet potatoes, honey glazed carrots, decadent mash potatoes and much more. Pick up or delivery options available. Dh549 (+Dh100 for delivery in Dubai) for a 5 to 6kg turkey to serve 6 to 8 people. 48-hour advance booking required.

19. Where: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Boulevard Gourmet will be the one-stop shop for all things Christmas. The cake and coffee shop will be offering an array of festive hampers, custom-designed or ready-to-order cakes, and traditional Christmas pastries. This saves you the burden of cooking as well – just place an order for a Roast Turkey, Beef Wellington, or Roast Leg of Lamb and the hotel’s expert chefs will take care of it. Prices are Dh559 for a 6kg turkey, Dh999 for a beef Wellington, Dh679 for a leg of lamb.

20. Where: The H Dubai

Whether it’s a romantic meal for two, a family gathering or a full-blown festive party with friends, jazz up private celebrations by ordering a turkey-to-go. Choose from a selection of gourmet packages starting from Dh555 for a regular turkey and Dh666 for a large turkey. Until December 26.

21. Grosvenor House