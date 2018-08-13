In celebration of the 71st Pakistan Independence Day, we wanted to share our top 13 restaurants where Pakistani expats can enjoy some delicious reminders of home. Why not go out with the family and grab a bite to eat! Here is our list of where to eat this week, Pakistani style.

FYI, this list is in no particular order. We love them all equally!

B&B Cricket Bar

If you’re a fan of Nihari and beef that melts in your mouth, look no further than B&B. Located near Lamcy Plaza and more recently in Motor City, BnB Cricket Bar serves arguably the best Nihari in Dubai. They also serve great Halwa Puri, which is a very popular 'weekend breakfast' back home.

Locations Oud Metha and Motor City Cost for two people Dh100

Bar B Q Tonight

Bar B Q has had rave reviews from Gulf News readers, who insisted that this one needed to be added on the list. This Pakistani spot has a huge range of foods, as they offer an open buffet concept. Whether you try the Shami kebab, Reshmi kebab, Malai tikka or fried fish, the quality is great and the taste is delicious. Their chicken biryani is also a winner. Their service is helpful and welcoming. Make sure you end your meal with some Gulab Jamun and their Shahi halwa, which is apparently sugar free, so even diabetics can enjoy the food.

Location 2nd December Street, Al Hudaiba Cost various Timings Daily from 12.30pm to 12.30am

The Kebab Shop

A post shared by Halal Gastronomy In Birmingham (@halalgastronomy) on Jul 29, 2015 at 4:22pm PDT



Located in four different areas across Dubai, I love the Kebab Shop because of their incredible Kebab Masala tucked away in the signature curries section on their menu. The Kebab Masala is a thick curry made with a unique blend of spices and juicy seekh kababs (BBQ’ed minced meat kebabs) which goes best with fresh tandoori rotis and raita.

Locations Sports City, Silicon Oasis, Media City and Discovery Gardens Cost for two people Dh75

Nayaab Handi

A post shared by BALQEES (@_foodbee) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT



I don’t know where to begin and where to end with these guys. There are so many great options on their menu that I have a hard time selecting what to order. Luckily, they have a buffet option which I almost always opt for because a little bit of all the good stuff is better than a lot of one good dish!

If you are planning to lose weight, don’t even think about going there. The buffet ranges from a range BBQ’d meats, curries, seafood and even Chinese food. The best part about their buffet is the huge BBQ grill that sits on your table so that you can have piping hot food without having to get up.

Location Al Satwa Cost Buffet starts from Dh54 goes up to Dh74 per person

Spinzer

A post shared by Syed Umair Ali (@pleasantalie) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:46pm PST



Spinzer serves a variety of Pakistani dishes such as Bun kababs, curries and BBQ. But the reason why this restaurant made it to this list is because of their Kebab rolls. Kebab rolls are the desi equivalent of fast food wraps which come in a variety of chicken and mutton flavours. If you are trying to stay fit they also serve these rolls in a Chapati rather than a deep-fried paratha. As a rule, don’t forget to ask for extra chutney to really give those rolls the extra zing!

Locations Al Barsha and Oud Metha Cost for two people Dh70

Pak Lyari – Meena Bazaar

A post shared by foona Review (@foonareview) on May 22, 2016 at 6:08am PDT



What good is a list of Pakistani restaurants without Biryani? There have many been claims about places claiming to serve the best biryani in the UAE, but for me, the Pak Lyari’s Mutton biryani is a clear winner. Tucked away in Meena Bazaar, Pak Lyari takes you to a trip back home with just one bite of their mutton biryani. If you are not a fan of mutton, their chicken Biryani is equally good. Of course, your meal won’t be complete without the Zafrani Kheer for dessert.

Locations Meena Bazaar and Naif Cost for two people Dh50

Wakha

A post shared by Amr Heikal (@heikal_amr) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:47am PST



Yes, a lot of their cuisine is Afghani, but I’m not one to let geography come in the way of amazing food. Located in Barsha and more recently in Al Nahda Dubai, Wakha is my go-to place for Chapli Kababs. Apart from Chapli Kebabs, I would highly recommend their chops, Afghani Pulao and Shinwari Karahi.

The only downside is the long queue outside the restaurant on weekends and the fact that the food takes a while to get to your table. But that’s because all their dishes are cooked fresh, so maybe that isn’t such a downside after all. Locations Al Barsha and Al Nahda Cost for two people Dh140 (If you order wisely)

Locations Al Barsha and Al Nahda Cost for two people Dh140 (If you order wisely)

Student Biryani

A post shared by Abdalla Juma (@bod_bod) on Aug 8, 2015 at 4:11am PDT



The peculiar name of this restaurant stems from the history of this restaurant. It was a small roadside establishment aimed at selling biryani to students, hence the name Student Biryani. Since then the outlet has come a long way adding more items to their menu. Although their biryani is a top contender for being one of the best, I love this place for their Haleem, Shami Kebabs and their piping hot tandoori roti.

Locations Al Barsha, Al Nahda and Al Karama Cost for two people Dh70

Hot n Spicy

Hot n’ Spicy has a great variety of kebabs, including the tasty chicken malai boti. Definitely one to try this week.

Location Barsha Heights, Al Shaiba Tower A Cost varied Timings Weekdays 11am to 1.00am, Weekends 9am to 12pm and 1.00pm to 1.00am Contact 04 3688508

Lal Qila

A post shared by EatOut Kenya (@eatoutkenya) on Oct 24, 2012 at 11:28pm PDT



This upscale Mughlai themed restaurant, serves delicious Pakistani food in a traditional buffet setting. Some stand-out dishes are the mughlai, tandoori and an amazing live Barbecue station that offers great traditional Indo-Pakistani cuisine.

Location Jumeirah 1, Al Wasl Road 1, Near Enoc Petrol Station Cost varied Timings Daily from12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 9pm, 9.30pm to 12am Contact 04 5597892

Karachi Darbar

This famous Pakistani restaurant is legendary here in the UAE. A crowd favourite and loved by everyone.

Location Karama Shopping Complex, Behind Lulu Supermarket Cost varied Timings Daily from 5am to 2am Contact 04 3271211

Delhi Nihari Sharjah

Founded in 1978, Delhi Nihari is one of the best Pakistani spots located in the heart of Sharjah. They offer flavorful food without breaking the bank. In fact they are known for great quality foods at very low prices. We recommend their bihari kebab and mutton biriyani.

Location Juma Al Majid Building, Al Nahda Complex, Opposite Sahara Centre, Sharjah Cost varied Timings Daily from 6am to 2am Contact 04 2759012

Daily Express Restaurant

A post shared by Wojtek Olszewski (@wojteninho) on Jul 15, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT



A well-loved restaurant with great variety including grill and barbecue items. If you work nearby, make sure you head to Daily Express during lunch for their great lunchtime buffet. They have great Biryani and a variety of dal, making it a great option for vegetarians.

Location Deira, near City Centre or Barsha Cost various Timings Daily from 8am to 12.45am Contact 04 5509143

Ravi Restaurant

A post shared by Evie Joie (@aybidyoy) on May 14, 2018 at 4:18am PDT



The famous Ravi is a favourite among many locals and expats in the UAE. They have delicious Pakistani food, including chicken tikka, mutton Peshawari, chicken Peshawari, butter chicken and dal. Head over there to celebrate Pakistani International Day.

Location multiple Cost various Timings Daily from 5am to 2.30am